Volvo Car India Reports 52 Per Cent Sales Growth In H1 2021, XC60 Leads The Volumes

Volvo Car India has announced its sales for the first half of 2021 and the company reported a 52 per cent growth in retail volume. The first six months of the year saw the Swedish automaker sell 713 units, as compared to 469 cars sold during the same period last year. The company also announced that the Volvo XC60 SUV was the brand's top-seller in the first of 2021. The manufacturer says it's confident of much stronger growth in the second half of the year backed by a series of launches planned. Do note, the significant hike in year-on-year volumes also comes from the low base recovery from last year due to the pandemic.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the brand's next major launch in India

Speaking about the strong growth momentum, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said "A 52 per cent growth in the high-end luxury mobility during a highly depressed consumer sentiment phase and major covid restrictions in the marketplace shows the confidence that the Indian consumer has in Brand Volvo. Despite uncertain conditions, it has been a good first half for the company giving us a strong base as we move forward in the year and bring new products to our consumers."

Volvo has had an eventful year so far. The Volvo S60 went on sale earlier in the year, and the company also showcased the XC40 Recharge. The automaker is now gearing up to introduce its first all-electric SUV soon, and will also bring the petrol variants of the S90 sedan and XC60 SUV in the second half of the year. Volvo currently operates out of 25 dealerships across India. Apart from Volvo, Mercedes-Benz India also shared its sales report wherein the company registered a 65 per cent hike in volumes for H1 2021.