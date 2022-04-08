Zypp Electric Elevates Its Business Head Tushar Mehta As Co-Founder And COO

Electric mobility start-up Zypp Electric has announced elevating its Business Head, Tushar Mehta, as the company's Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Tushar joined Zypp last year as Business Head and has been closely working with the founding team to improve operations and business strategies. In his new role, Tushar will be leading the business and growth at Zypp and aims to grow Zypp's revenue by 10X in the next financial year and 100-fold by 2025. Zypp Electric is an EV-as-a-Service platform that offers last-mile delivery solutions.

Also Read: Zypp Electric Announces Partnership With Battery Smart

Speaking about the development, Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, Zypp Electric, said "I am extremely delighted to welcome Tushar as our Co-founder and COO. We're always looking for leaders to take Zypp to the next level. Tushar has time and again proven his leadership in business resilience and in-depth knowledge of his expertise in the sector that played an instrumental role in the growth of Zypp electric across the country. Now, as a part of the founding team, his understanding and past experience of scaling start-ups will further help us grow to become India's largest EV services company with being the most profitable EV venture too."

Also Read: Zypp Electric To Add Drones For Last Mile Delivery Services

Zypp is an EV-as-a-Service platform that offers access to thousands of logistics businesses and delivery executives to go Electric with its rental fleet

In his new role, Tushar Mehta will be responsible for scaling Zypp's overall business and ensuring sustainable growth strategies. He has also been tasked with leading Zypp in further creating solutions to solve the delivery and mobility problems in the EV space. Before Zypp, Tushar was part of the leadership team in the country's acclaimed mobility & automotive companies viz. Ola Cabs and Cars24.

Also Read: Zypp Electric Building India's First EV Direct-To-Consumer Business

Commenting on his elevation, Tushar Mehta said "Having been a part of the EV revolution that Zypp is driving, I am thrilled and excited to lead Zypp's business and growth. Being the leader in EV logistics and rentals, Zypp is poised to drive its Mission Zero-Emission and make India greener by adding 1.5 lakh EVs over the next 3 years. I am looking forward to driving Zypp into this rapid expansion phase, with the aim to grow our revenue to 10X by FY23."

Zypp plans to deploy 20,000 electric vehicles in 2022, and 1.5 lakh EVs by 2025

Right now, as an EV-as-a-Service platform, Zypp offers access to thousands of logistics businesses and delivery executives to go Electric with its rental fleet. In the past few months, Zypp has partnered with e-commerce companies across the logistics, grocery, food, and pharma sectors to offer sustainable last-mile delivery solutions. With the demand and supply ramping through its expansion plan, Zypp also plans to deploy 20,000 electric vehicles in 2022, and 1.5 lakh EVs by 2025 to achieve its sustainable business model in India to make it a carbon emission-free nation.