Skoda Slavia 1.5 TSI Review: Sedan The Way It Should Be

The arrival of Skoda Slavia sedan is like a breath of fresh air in a world full of SUVs of all shapes and sizes. The compact sedan has come with 2 turbo Petrol engine options - the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI. We have already got for you the review of the former, not it is time to get behind the wheel of the more powerful version of the car. The only difference between these 2 cars is the drivetrain. So, let's get straight to the heart of the matter. You've seen this platform, engine and gearbox before on the Kushaq, the big question is how apt is this drivetrain for this new compact sedan.

Dynamics

The Slavia is the 2nd car from Skoda to be built on MQB A0 IN platform.

This powerful 1.5 liter four-cylinder engine suits the Slavia rather nicely. It makes a maximum power of 148 bhp and a good torque figure of 250 Nm and the best part is that the range is quite wide so it stays with you from 1600 to 3500 rpm, and you can actually have a lot of fun in that range while driving the vehicle. It touches the speed of 100 kmph from stationary in around 8.8 seconds which is not bad for a car of this size and shape. Compared to the 1.0 variant of course it is faster, but the top speed is the same at 190 kmph. It is in the mid-range where the Slavia 1.5 is in its best elements, the refinement levels are up to the mark and this turbo engine shows some serious aggression and responds well to the driver inputs.

Skoda claims a fuel efficiency of more than 18 kmpl on the Slavia.

This 1.5 litre engine is being offered with both manual as well as automatic transmissions which is the case with a 1.0 liter car as well. But the big difference here is that you're getting a 7-speed DSG as automatic here, whereas in the 1.0 model you get a 6-speed torque converter. The 6-speed manual on this car is a lighter gearbox so it aids in better performance of this car. The gear shifts are nice and a bit notchy with short throws and the clutch is light. So, the overall experience of using the drivetrain is quite pleasant on this Slavia 1.5. The steering too weighs up nicely and offers good feedback. The DSG also comes with paddle shifts something that always finds favour with the enthusiasts.

The 1.5 turbo engine shows some serious aggression and responds well to the driver inputs.

In today's times of rising petrol prices, fuel efficiency has been important more than ever now. And Skoda claims and even in the 1.5 TSI model you get a figure of more than 18 kmpl on both the manual as well as the DSG versions of the car. A lot has been done to achieve that figure according to Skoda, one of which is the introduction of cylinder deactivation technology in this segment for the first time. What happens here is that when the engine feels that there isn't enough load on it, and too much performance is not required, 2 of the 4 cylinders get deactivated which helps in saving some fuel and ensures better fuel efficiency.

The Slavia 1.5 Automatic comes with DSG transmission along with paddle shifts.

You also have start stop technology on the car with recuperation so yes, every time you stop the car you put it in neutral the engine cuts off and you press the clutch it starts off again. And it also helps you in a situation when the car stalls accidentally. You press the clutch, and the engine comes to life once again. So great feature which adds to your convenience and also saves some fuel. According to Skoda, the cylinder liners are plasma-coated with a very thin 0.15 mm layer that reduces internal friction, which lowers fuel consumption and emissions.

Ride & Handling

Suspension is tuned well to take on the challenges the Indian roads will throw at this car.

When it comes to handling this sedan really impresses. Of course, you expect a sedan to handle well, but the Slavia is right up there, especially with this 1.5 liter petrol engine. It's aerodynamic shape and the way it's been designed just inspires a lot of confidence even at high speeds. The car also takes to the corners nicely. And not too much to complain about when it comes to ride quality as well. Suspension is tuned well to take on the challenges the Indian roads will throw at this car, though at times it is a bit on the stiffer side. So overall its good combination of brilliant handling and more than acceptable ride quality on the Slavia 1.5.

Design

The Crystal blue colour is exclusive to the Skoda brand. In terms of looks or features there's nothing that differentiates the 1.0 and 1.5 litre variants. The beautiful looking Crystal blue colour is exclusive to the Skoda brand. 1.5 TSI is only available on top style trim gets the same features as 1.0 version. This includes 16-inch alloy wheels and the slim LED headlamps with crystalline elements. However, a clear, differentiating element on the exterior would've made the 1.5 model owners happier.

Tech & Interior

1.5 TSI is being offered only in the top-of-the-line Style trim with all the features.

Because the 1.5 TSI is being offered only in the top-of-the-line Style trim you get all the bells and whistles on this car. To start with you get an 8-inch digital instrument console that gives you a lot of information and is good to look at as well. The 10-inch touchscreen offers wireless connectivity you also get a wireless charger here which is nice. Both the front passengers get the ventilated seats as well as height adjustable seats. You also get a sunroof here along with an 8-speaker 380-Watt Skoda sound system with a subwoofer. So yes, this car is really packed with features.

Prices & Verdict

The Slavia might just make you fall in love with sedans again.

The Slavia 1.5 is going up against the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the soon to be launched VW Virtus in the market. And looking at the prices of the Style trim of the 1.0 liter model that ranges from Rs 13.59 lakh to 15.39 lakh, the 1.5 litre Slavia could start around Rs. 14.5 lakh, ex-showroom. That could make it the most expensive offering in the segment, but as we've seen with some recent cars, that strategy has worked well for Skoda. Because once you choose to buy this car, it will surely be a drivers delight.