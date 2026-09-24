OPINION: Victor Is Maruti's CNG Strategy

Last week, Maruti Suzuki extended its CNG range of cars. Not one, but three cars joined the list. Unlike the trend so far, all of them were in the higher-spec trim with ‘automatic’ gearboxes (automated manuals, to be specific) in a bid to attract the practicality-focused buyer with an aspirational streak. Those in the know are aware that so far, CNG has been the fuel of choice for the budget end of the market, usually the de facto choice for commercial-use vehicles. So, what has Maruti Suzuki seen that we haven’t?

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Dzire And Swift CNG AGS Variant-Wise Prices Unveiled

India’s biggest carmaker is celebrating a massive victory as its latest mid-size SUV, the Victoris, is creating new records. Using a modified version of the platform underpinning the Grand Vitara, the SUV set a new benchmark by becoming Maruti Suzuki’s fastest model to cross 1 lakh sales to date. A record for the manufacturer itself, and as a consequence, also for the Indian automotive industry, by achieving this milestone within a single year of launch.

The CNG dynamics

​Interestingly, when it first launched a factory-fitted CNG range back in 2010, the company had hoped to be able to sell a million CNG cars a year in the future. Looks like that year could be 2026. From five CNG cars back in 2010 – which included the Alto, Eeco, Zen Estilo, SX4 and WagonR – the current model count with a factory-fitted CNG option now stands at ​15. Four of these – the Fronx, Grand Vitara, XL6 and the recently launched Baleno facelift - are part of its premium Nexa range.

“It’s no more about economics, affordability, or value for money”, said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, speaking to car&bike at the launch of the new CNG models. “Consumer perception on CNG has shifted – they want design, driving characteristics, and premium features.”

Banerjee’s comments point to Maruti’s recent strategy: elevating CNG from being a budget-focused alternative to a more mainstream choice. Although Tata Motors was the first to do it with the introduction of the Tigor CNG-AMT last year, the introduction of top-spec variants and automatic CNG options across Maruti’s lineup could transform how more buyers in how they view compressed natural gas as a fuel choice.

The secret sauce

Stripping away the marketing gloss, however, reveals a more grounded story. The Victoris’ success isn’t driven purely by sudden consumer interest in a Maruti SUV; it rests equally on engineering rationale and the company’s sheer market reach.

A key factor behind the Victoris' rapid rise is its engine strategy. Maruti Suzuki says CNG variants account for nearly half of total sales of this new SUV. Engineers solved one of the biggest shortcomings of a CNG car by designing an underbody cylinder setup that preserves usable boot space in the Victoris. Something they could do given its inherent higher ground clearance. Combined with higher-trim features, Maruti Suzuki was able to tap into a segment of buyers who seek lower running costs but yearn for more comfort and convenience in their daily driver.

What also helped Victoris was the retail spread that the Arena network offers. With more than 3000 outlets, Victoris got immediate access to Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets, where rivals were unable to reach.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Long-Term Review

Pairing factory-fitted CNG with automated transmissions offered a rare combination of convenience and efficiency in this price bracket. Marketing the CNG range around performance, technology, and styling rather than pure fuel economy successfully altered buyer perception, claims Maruti Suzuki.

One step aside

While competitors focussed heavily on turbo-petrol engines and diesel options, Maruti Suzuki’s gamble on alternative fuels – supported by its unmatched retail footprint – paid off. The Victoris prove that market dominance can also rely less on reinvention and more on mastering what mainstream buyers actually value.

"We are dialling up on these things even more in future,” revealed Banerjee . “When Maruti brings it, we will not only bring the best in technology but also want to offer it at a great value."

What’s the catch?

​Maruti Suzuki’s long-term optimism aligns directly with India’s official energy roadmap. Under the "One Nation, One Gas Grid" initiative, the Petroleum Ministry aims to double the national CNG network to over 18,000 fuel stations by 2030. That number currently stands at 8,000-odd.



​Yet, behind this proposed volume boom lies a delicate macro-economic balancing act. Domestic gas fields can only supply around 50 per cent of India's total natural gas demand. The remaining must be imported as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), heavily exposing the sector to international price spikes and supply disruptions in volatile regions like West Asia and key transit points like the Strait of Hormuz.



Furthermore, with domestic allocations prioritised across industries such as fertilisers for agriculture and city gas networks for homes, any prolonged international supply squeeze or LNG price surge could directly impact gas availability and retail margins. While Maruti Suzuki has brilliantly solved the product and retail demand puzzle with the Victoris, the long-term sustainability of India's CNG momentum will also depend on how resilient the country's import supply chain remains against global geopolitical shocks.

With competition hot on its tailpipe, Maruti Suzuki seems to have, for now, won the battle with its clever Victoris. Ironically, the war continues.