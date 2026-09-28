Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions, Engines, Features Comparison

The Tata Tigor has always competed with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, and now the Aeris has taken its place. The Aeris is packed with several first-in-segment features, while the Amaze promises a more engaging drive.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Variant and Pricing

Price Tata Aeris Honda Amaze MT Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 7.65 lakh - Rs 9.39 lakh AT Rs 6.69 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 8.70 lakh - Rs 9.99 lakh

The Aeris is available in five variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished, while the Amaze is offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX. The Aeris is available with five-speed manual or automated manual gearboxes, while the Amaze is offered with a manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The Honda Amaze costs Rs 2.36 lakh more than the Tata Aeris, making the latter a more affordable option. In their top-spec versions, the Aeris is Rs 1.25 lakh cheaper than the Amaze.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Powertrain Details

Specification Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol Power 85 bhp 89 bhp Torque 113 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5MT / AMT 5MT/ 7-Speed CVT

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox. The gearbox is generally considered smoother and more refined in various driving conditions.

However, the Aeris is yet to be driven, so it is too early to comment on its driving characteristics. Generally, four-cylinder engines tend to be smoother and more refined than three-cylinder engines.



Moreover, the Honda Amaze is not offered with a factory-fit CNG option, while the Aeris has a versatile powertrain lineup that can be availed with both CNG MT and AMT options.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Length 3,995mm 3,995mm Width 1,684mm 1,733mm Height 1,532mm 1,500mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,450mm Ground clearance 170mm 172mm Boot space 419 litres (petrol) 416 litres Wheel size 15-inch 15-inch

The overall dimensions of both sedans are similar, but the Amaze is notably wider than the Aeris. When it comes to boot space, the Aeris offers marginally more room than the Amaze.

Also Read: Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Features

Key Features Tata Aeris Honda Amaze Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch 9-inch Driver's display 5-inch digital 7-inch Sunroof No No Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes No Seat upholstery Leatherette Fabric Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Automatic climate control Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes No 360-degree camera Yes No Six airbags standard Yes Yes Blind View Monitor Yes No Dashcam recorder Yes No, accessory

The Honda Amaze has an advantage in terms of features, as its top-spec variant gets Level 2 ADAS features, including collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The Aeris, however, misses out on ADAS entirely.





But the Aeris doesn't fall behind. It gets several first-in-segment features that make it stand out from the crowd. Starting with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Amaze gets a smaller 9.0-inch display. Ventilated seats are also a segment-first feature introduced with the Tata Aeris.

Moreover, the Blind View Monitor, dashcam recorder, leatherette seats, infinity LED connected taillamps, digital floating instrument cluster, and dual smartphone deck are some of the features that make it stand out.

Overall, both sedans offer different strengths. The Amaze is an established player in the market and targets buyers who prefer a simple yet technology-focused cabin. The Aeris’ strength lies in its value-for-money proposition, with a total of eight first-in-segment features.