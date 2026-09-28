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Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions, Engines, Features Comparison

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
3 mins read
Sep 28, 2026, 06:20 PM
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Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions, Engines, Features Comparison
Highlights
  • The Aeris gets first-in-segment ventilated front seats.
  • The Honda Amaze features a CVT automatic.
  • The Aeris is available with a CNG powertrain paired with an AMT.

The Tata Tigor has always competed with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, and now the Aeris has taken its place. The Aeris is packed with several first-in-segment features, while the Amaze promises a more engaging drive.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Variant and Pricing

PriceTata AerisHonda Amaze
MT Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.19 lakhRs 7.65 lakh - Rs 9.39 lakh
ATRs 6.69 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakhRs 8.70 lakh - Rs 9.99 lakh
Aeris 10

The Aeris is available in five variants: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished, while the Amaze is offered in three variants: V, VX and ZX. The Aeris is available with five-speed manual or automated manual gearboxes, while the Amaze is offered with a manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Honda Amaze LT 11 jpg

The Honda Amaze costs Rs 2.36 lakh more than the Tata Aeris, making the latter a more affordable option. In their top-spec versions, the Aeris is Rs 1.25 lakh cheaper than the Amaze.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Powertrain Details

SpecificationTata AerisHonda Amaze
Engine1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG1.2-litre NA petrol
Power85 bhp89 bhp
Torque113 Nm110 Nm
Transmission5MT / AMT5MT/ 7-Speed CVT

The Honda Amaze is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a CVT gearbox. The gearbox is generally considered smoother and more refined in various driving conditions.

Tata Aeris 11

However, the Aeris is yet to be driven, so it is too early to comment on its driving characteristics. Generally, four-cylinder engines tend to be smoother and more refined than three-cylinder engines.

Moreover, the Honda Amaze is not offered with a factory-fit CNG option, while the Aeris has a versatile powertrain lineup that can be availed with both CNG MT and AMT options.

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Dimensions

DimensionTata AerisHonda Amaze
Length3,995mm3,995mm
Width1,684mm1,733mm
Height1,532mm1,500mm
Wheelbase2,450mm2,450mm
Ground clearance170mm172mm
Boot space419 litres (petrol)416 litres
Wheel size15-inch15-inch

The overall dimensions of both sedans are similar, but the Amaze is notably wider than the Aeris. When it comes to boot space, the Aeris offers marginally more room than the Amaze.

Also Read: Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment

Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze: Features

Key FeaturesTata AerisHonda Amaze
Touchscreen infotainment10.25-inch9-inch
Driver's display5-inch digital7-inch
SunroofNoNo
Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android AutoYesYes
Ventilated front seatsYesNo
Seat upholsteryLeatheretteFabric
Wireless phone chargerYesYes
Automatic climate controlYesYes
Rear AC ventsYesNo
360-degree cameraYesNo
Six airbags standardYesYes
Blind View MonitorYesNo
Dashcam recorderYesNo, accessory
Honda Amaze LT 13 jpg

The Honda Amaze has an advantage in terms of features, as its top-spec variant gets Level 2 ADAS features, including collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. The Aeris, however, misses out on ADAS entirely.

Tata Aeris 28


But the Aeris doesn't fall behind. It gets several first-in-segment features that make it stand out from the crowd. Starting with the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the Amaze gets a smaller 9.0-inch display. Ventilated seats are also a segment-first feature introduced with the Tata Aeris.

Tata Aeris 21

Moreover, the Blind View Monitor, dashcam recorder, leatherette seats, infinity LED connected taillamps, digital floating instrument cluster, and dual smartphone deck are some of the features that make it stand out.

Overall, both sedans offer different strengths. The Amaze is an established player in the market and targets buyers who prefer a simple yet technology-focused cabin. The Aeris’ strength lies in its value-for-money proposition, with a total of eight first-in-segment features.

# Tata Aeris Features# Tata Aeris# Tata Aeris Launch# Tata Aeris Firsts# Tata Aeris exterior# Tata Aeris interior# Tata Aeris Details# Honda Amaze# Honda Amaze ADAS# Cars# Comparison# Cover Story# New Cars
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Tata Aeris
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