Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Giving its sub-4-metre sedan a new design, more equipment and a longer list of features, Tata Motors launched the Aeris as the successor to the Tigor. It goes up against established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, so here’s how the two stack up on paper.

Also Read: Tigor To Soldier On As Tata Xpres For Fleet Buyers

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Specifications

Specification Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG 1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG Petrol power 85 bhp 81.8 bhp CNG power 74 bhp 68.8 bhp Petrol torque 113 Nm 112.4 Nm CNG torque 96.5 Nm 101.8 Nm Transmission 5MT / AMT 5MT / AMT CNG tank Twin-cylinder, 70-litre (water capacity) Single tank, 55-litre (water capacity)

Both sedans get naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engines and offer both manual and AMT options. The Aeris makes more power in both petrol and CNG forms, although the Dzire has a small advantage in CNG torque.

The bigger difference, however, comes with the CNG packaging. The Aeris gets Tata's twin-cylinder setup with a combined 70-litre water capacity, while the Dzire has a single 55-litre tank.

Also Read: Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Dimensions

Dimension Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Length 3,995mm 3,995mm Width 1,684mm 1,735mm Height 1,532mm 1,525mm Wheelbase 2,450mm 2,450mm Ground clearance 170mm 163mm Boot space 419 litres (petrol) 382 litres (petrol) Wheel size 15-inch 15-inch

The two cars have an identical 2,450mm wheelbase and are both 3,995mm long, given that both sit within the sub-4-metre category. The Dzire is considerably wider, however, while the Aeris is slightly taller and has more ground clearance.

The Tata also has a larger petrol boot, with 419 litres compared with the Dzire's 382 litres. CNG boot space for the Aeris is rated at 227 litres, thanks to Tata’s twin-cylinder tech, while the Dzire’s CNG boot space figure isn’t available.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Features

Key Features Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Touchscreen infotainment 10.25-inch 9-inch Driver's display 5-inch digital Analogue dials with MID Sunroof No Electric sunroof Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes No Seat upholstery Leatherette Fabric Wireless phone charger Yes Yes Automatic climate control Yes Yes Rear AC vents Yes Yes 360-degree camera Yes Yes Six airbags standard Yes Yes Blind View Monitor Yes No, accessory Dashcam recorder Yes No, accessory

This is possibly the most shining part of the Tata Aeris. Its 10.25-inch touchscreen is larger than the Dzire's 9-inch unit, while the Tata also gets a 5-inch digital driver's display instead of analogue dials with an MID.

The Aeris also gets ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder as part of its equipment list, none of which are offered on the Dzire. The Maruti does, however, offer an electric sunroof, which the Aeris does not.

Both cars get wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera and six airbags as standard.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Colour Options Revealed

Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Price Range

Price Tata Aeris Maruti Suzuki Dzire Petrol Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 6.30 lakh - Rs 9.41 lakh CNG Rs 6.29 lakh - Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh - Rs 9.54 lakh

The Aeris has a lower starting price in both petrol and CNG forms. Its petrol range starts at Rs 5.29 lakh, which is Rs 1.01 lakh below the Dzire's Rs 6.30 lakh starting price. The Tata also has the lower maximum price for petrol, although its CNG range stretches slightly higher at the top end. However, do note that the Aeris is currently in its introductory pricing stage and will see a revision in a few months.

On paper, the Aeris brings a stronger equipment list, more power from its 1.2-litre engine and a larger petrol boot, while the Dzire is wider and offers a sunroof. The two cars otherwise share several fundamentals, including their sub-4-metre dimensions, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines and 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.