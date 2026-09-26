Tata Aeris vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
- Aeris starts Rs 1.01 lakh lower than the Dzire in petrol form
- Tata offers more power and a larger 419-litre boot than the Dzire
- Ventilated seats, Blind View Monitor and dashcam are among the Aeris' extra features
Giving its sub-4-metre sedan a new design, more equipment and a longer list of features, Tata Motors launched the Aeris as the successor to the Tigor. It goes up against established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, so here’s how the two stack up on paper.
Also Read: Tigor To Soldier On As Tata Xpres For Fleet Buyers
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Specifications
|Specification
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Engine
|1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG
|1.2-litre NA petrol / CNG
|Petrol power
|85 bhp
|81.8 bhp
|CNG power
|74 bhp
|68.8 bhp
|Petrol torque
|113 Nm
|112.4 Nm
|CNG torque
|96.5 Nm
|101.8 Nm
|Transmission
|5MT / AMT
|5MT / AMT
|CNG tank
|Twin-cylinder, 70-litre (water capacity)
|Single tank, 55-litre (water capacity)
Both sedans get naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engines and offer both manual and AMT options. The Aeris makes more power in both petrol and CNG forms, although the Dzire has a small advantage in CNG torque.
The bigger difference, however, comes with the CNG packaging. The Aeris gets Tata's twin-cylinder setup with a combined 70-litre water capacity, while the Dzire has a single 55-litre tank.
Also Read: Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Dimensions
|Dimension
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Length
|3,995mm
|3,995mm
|Width
|1,684mm
|1,735mm
|Height
|1,532mm
|1,525mm
|Wheelbase
|2,450mm
|2,450mm
|Ground clearance
|170mm
|163mm
|Boot space
|419 litres (petrol)
|382 litres (petrol)
|Wheel size
|15-inch
|15-inch
The two cars have an identical 2,450mm wheelbase and are both 3,995mm long, given that both sit within the sub-4-metre category. The Dzire is considerably wider, however, while the Aeris is slightly taller and has more ground clearance.
The Tata also has a larger petrol boot, with 419 litres compared with the Dzire's 382 litres. CNG boot space for the Aeris is rated at 227 litres, thanks to Tata’s twin-cylinder tech, while the Dzire’s CNG boot space figure isn’t available.
Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Features
|Key Features
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Touchscreen infotainment
|10.25-inch
|9-inch
|Driver's display
|5-inch digital
|Analogue dials with MID
|Sunroof
|No
|Electric sunroof
|Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
|Yes
|Yes
|Ventilated front seats
|Yes
|No
|Seat upholstery
|Leatherette
|Fabric
|Wireless phone charger
|Yes
|Yes
|Automatic climate control
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear AC vents
|Yes
|Yes
|360-degree camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Six airbags standard
|Yes
|Yes
|Blind View Monitor
|Yes
|No, accessory
|Dashcam recorder
|Yes
|No, accessory
This is possibly the most shining part of the Tata Aeris. Its 10.25-inch touchscreen is larger than the Dzire's 9-inch unit, while the Tata also gets a 5-inch digital driver's display instead of analogue dials with an MID.
The Aeris also gets ventilated front seats, a Blind View Monitor and a dashcam recorder as part of its equipment list, none of which are offered on the Dzire. The Maruti does, however, offer an electric sunroof, which the Aeris does not.
Both cars get wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera and six airbags as standard.
Also Read: Tata Aeris Colour Options Revealed
Tata Aeris vs Maruti Dzire: Price Range
|Price
|Tata Aeris
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|Petrol
|Rs 5.29 lakh - Rs 8.74 lakh
|Rs 6.30 lakh - Rs 9.41 lakh
|CNG
|Rs 6.29 lakh - Rs 9.74 lakh
|Rs 8.18 lakh - Rs 9.54 lakh
The Aeris has a lower starting price in both petrol and CNG forms. Its petrol range starts at Rs 5.29 lakh, which is Rs 1.01 lakh below the Dzire's Rs 6.30 lakh starting price. The Tata also has the lower maximum price for petrol, although its CNG range stretches slightly higher at the top end. However, do note that the Aeris is currently in its introductory pricing stage and will see a revision in a few months.
On paper, the Aeris brings a stronger equipment list, more power from its 1.2-litre engine and a larger petrol boot, while the Dzire is wider and offers a sunroof. The two cars otherwise share several fundamentals, including their sub-4-metre dimensions, 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines and 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.
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