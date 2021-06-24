2021 Apache 200 4V: Top 5 Highlights

  • Home
Bringing its race technology to the road, the TVS updated the Apache RTR 200 4V with a bunch of new features and performance changes. Here's are five reasons why the 200 cc offering remains one of the best in the segment.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
24-Jun-21 09:49 AM IST
  • The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V derives tech from TVS Racing
  • The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets 3 riding modes - Urban, Sport & Rain
  • The Apache RTR 200 4V comes with good pricing

TVS introduced the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V earlier this year. But unlike the usual model upgrades that include new colours and graphics, the Hosur-based company went a step ahead and decided to bring some segment-first features to the motorcycle. The Apache RTR 200 4V was already one of the best bikes in its segment, but the 2021 edition further extends its lead over the rivals. Here's are five reasons that make the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V such a formidable offering.

Also Read: 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Review

1b6j3olk

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a fun motorcycle to ride. It is agile and handles nicely as well

1. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets three engine maps - Sport, Urban and Rain. Power delivery is set to full in Sport mode lets you access all of the 20.54 horses, while torque output stands at 17.25 Nm. The top speed in the Sport mode is 127 kmph, while goes down to 105 kmph in the Urban/Rain mode. The different riding modes also have different ABS intervention levels.

6a6867l4

The 198 cc engine offers different power and torque output in the Sport mode, which is lowered in the Urban/Rain mode

2. The 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V gets three-step adjustable brake and clutch levers, which is a segment-first feature. It also gets Showa suspension upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The front can be adjusted for preload between a plush ride and firmer setup for track ride while the rear suspension is tuned for optimum track and road performance. The brakes have been re-tuned for better performance.

ou844rn4

The adjustable front fork from Showa is a segment-first feature and allows for better adaptability to road and track conditions

3. Power continues to come from the 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

9trq5l6g

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the best sport-naked motorcycle in the segment

4. Despite the additions, the new Apache RTR 200 4V is lighter by 1 kg than the older model. it also gets the new matt blue paint scheme with revised graphics for MY2021.

61eva7fg

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a 5-speed gearbox but a sixth gear would further make it a compelling package

5. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a bunch of additional features including a slipper-clutch, Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology (GTT+), LED headlight with DRLs and a radial tyre at the rear.

