2021 Apache 200 4V: Top 5 Highlights

TVS introduced the 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V earlier this year. But unlike the usual model upgrades that include new colours and graphics, the Hosur-based company went a step ahead and decided to bring some segment-first features to the motorcycle. The Apache RTR 200 4V was already one of the best bikes in its segment, but the 2021 edition further extends its lead over the rivals. Here's are five reasons that make the 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V such a formidable offering.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is a fun motorcycle to ride. It is agile and handles nicely as well

1. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets three engine maps - Sport, Urban and Rain. Power delivery is set to full in Sport mode lets you access all of the 20.54 horses, while torque output stands at 17.25 Nm. The top speed in the Sport mode is 127 kmph, while goes down to 105 kmph in the Urban/Rain mode. The different riding modes also have different ABS intervention levels.

The 198 cc engine offers different power and torque output in the Sport mode, which is lowered in the Urban/Rain mode

2. The 2021 Apache RTR 200 4V gets three-step adjustable brake and clutch levers, which is a segment-first feature. It also gets Showa suspension upfront and a monoshock at the rear. The front can be adjusted for preload between a plush ride and firmer setup for track ride while the rear suspension is tuned for optimum track and road performance. The brakes have been re-tuned for better performance.

The adjustable front fork from Showa is a segment-first feature and allows for better adaptability to road and track conditions

3. Power continues to come from the 198 cc single-cylinder four-valve, oil-cooled engine that develops 20.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 18.1 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be the best sport-naked motorcycle in the segment

4. Despite the additions, the new Apache RTR 200 4V is lighter by 1 kg than the older model. it also gets the new matt blue paint scheme with revised graphics for MY2021.

The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets a 5-speed gearbox but a sixth gear would further make it a compelling package

5. The 2021 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V also gets a bunch of additional features including a slipper-clutch, Bluetooth enabled SmartXonnect system, Glide Through Technology (GTT+), LED headlight with DRLs and a radial tyre at the rear.