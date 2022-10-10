5 Things You Must Know If You Plan To Buy A Used Volkswagen Polo

The Volkswagen Polo is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. However, earlier this year the car was discontinued after being on sale in India for 12 years due to declining sales. Having said that, the Volkswagen Polo is still one of the more capable hatchbacks when it comes to driving dynamics, and you can still get one in the used car market. However, before you start looking for one, here are 5 things you must know if you are planning to buy a used Volkswagen Polo.

1. The Volkswagen Polo is a well-built car that feels quite solid and premium. The car also comes with great driving dynamics, offering sharp and surefooted handling and good ride quality. In short, the quintessential German car.

2. Volkswagen never really gave the Polo a proper update over the years, which is why the car looks quite dated inside out. It also misses out on modern features like projector/LED headlamps, rear parking camera, and rear AC vents. The Polo is not so great when it comes to rear seat space.

3. While the newer Polo came with a 1.0-litre TSI engine, the older model was offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine. All were quite capable engines, but if we had to pick it would be either the 1.0 TSI or the older diesel model. The latest version of the Polo also came with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated MPI petrol engine.

it is not so great when it comes to rear seat space.

4. The Volkswagen Polo is one of the safer cars in its segment, and it comes with features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. ESC and hill-hold assist are also offered but only with AT trims. The car had a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

5. Depending on the model year and condition of the car, you can get one from the used car market for anywhere between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh. That being said, while it's only been a few months since VW stopped the sale of the Polo in India, globally it's been a few years since the car has been discontinued. Which means in the long run, resale value of the car is likely to drop.