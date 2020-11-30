Actor John Abraham Adds A BMW S 1000 RR And Honda CBR1000RR-R To His Garage

Bollywood actor John Abraham is widely known for two things, his action-packed movies and his obsession with superbikes. While it has been almost a year since the actor has released a new movie, due to the pandemic, much recently, John did add a new superbike to his garage, and that's the brand-new BMW S 1000 RR. While John recently revealed the motorcycle via a social media post, in an earlier post, we see a photo of the new S 1000 RR along with his other superbikes, and interestingly, behind the new Beemer, we also get to see what appears to be the new Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Now, John already has an exotic collection of Supersports which includes - Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Aprilia RSV4 RF, Yamaha YFZ-R1 , Ducati Panigale V4, MV Agusta F3 800, and the Yamaha Vmax. Now, with the addition of the BMW S 1000 RR and the CBR CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, we can surely say the actor certainly has one of the most envious motorcycle collections among celebrities. Both the bikes come in their respective shades of black, and while BMW calls its colour Black Storm Metallic, Honda calls its paint job Matte Pearl Morion Black.

The BMW S 1000 RR is powered by a 999 cc, in-line four-cylinder water/oil-cooled engine that comes with four titanium valves per cylinder, and BMW ShiftCam. The engine is tuned to churn out a maximum of 203.8 bhp at 13,500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, on the other hand, gets a 1000 cc in-line four-cylinder 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC liquid-cooled engine that is tuned to make 214.5 bhp at 14,500 rpm and it develops 113Nm at 12,500 rpm. Here too the engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade is slightly more powerful than the S 1000 RR at 214.5 bhp

John Abraham's last release was the multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti, which was released in late 2019. As for his upcoming movies, John will be next seen in director Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, Lakshya Raj Anand's Attack, and Milap Zaveri's Satyameva Jayate 2, which is a sequel to his 2018 action flick Satyameva Jayate.

