Ather Energy Introduces Ather Grid 2.0 Next-Generation Public Fast Charging Infrastructure

Ather Energy has introduced its next generation of public fast-charging solutions with the Ather Grid 2.0. The new generation of the fast-charging solutions will be able to support future fast-charging capacity, as well as safety and faster bug resolution, announced the company. The Ather Grid 2.0 will support Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, which will help the Indian EV start-up to bring new features and fix bugs on the field in real-time. The company also said that it improved the durability of the public fast-charging infrastructure and has been designed to handle degradation, which will make it more suitable for installation in extreme environmental conditions. The Ather Grid 2.0 is being installed in Bengaluru and Chennai first, and will soon be available in other cities across the country.

Ather Energy's newer public fast-charging installations will be the Grid 2.0 starting with Bengaluru and Chennai

Speaking on the development Nilay Chandra, VP - Charging Infrastructure and Marketing, Ather Energy said "At Ather Energy, we have been continuously focusing on evolving and providing the best customer experience. With the introduction of Ather Grid 2.0, we will be able to fast track our ambition of setting up 500 fast-charging infrastructure by the end of this year. Our charging infrastructure will be available to all players who adopt the connector standard and we are in the advanced stages of conversation with multiple partners for the same. For us, this is the beginning of the Ather Grid network's expansion, and it is critical to make charging infrastructure convenient and easily accessible to consumers in order to boost the adoption of electric vehicles."

The second-generation fast-charging solution builds on the original Ather Grid. The new solution will remain connected at all times and provide real-time availability of all charging locations in every city. Ather's charging grid network is now spread in over 21 cities and over 215 locations. The company aims to add about 500 Ather Grid locations by the end of the 2022 financial year. The new installations will be the Ather Grid 2.0, the company confirmed. The rapid charging network will be available for all the electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers and will remain free of charge to use till the end of December 2021.