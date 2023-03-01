Auto Sales February 2023: Tata Motors Reports 2.5 Per Cent Growth YoY

Tata Motors has released the monthly growth numbers for February 2023. Its total sales numbers (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles) stood at 79,006 units in February 2023 as opposed to 77,733 units in February 2022, showcasing a year-over-year growth of 2.5 per cent. The company’s total domestic sales numbers stood at 78,006 showing a 6 per cent year-over-year growth as compared to 73,875 units sold in February 2022.

International business sales of passenger vehicles went up by 39 per cent

Its passenger vehicle sales also saw a good increase of 7 per cent yoy. The auto maker sold 43,140 vehicles in February 2023 as opposed to 40,181 in the same period last year. However, the highest yoy increase in sales numbers was shown by its EV vehicles which went up by 81 per cent from 2934 units in February 2022 to 5318 units in February this year. This is a clear indication that more number of people are making the switch to EVs from petrol-powered vehicles. International business sales numbers also went up by 39 per cent from 200 units in February 2022 to 278 units in February 2023.

The sales of passenger carriers are at an all time high having risen by 106 per cent

However, commercial vehicle sales in February 2023 went down by 3 per cent as compared to the same month last year. The domestic and international sales of several categories of commercial vehicles went down as compared to February 2022 by more than 10 per cent. Although, the sales of passenger carriers are at an all time high having risen by 106 per cent as compared to the same period last year.