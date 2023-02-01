  • Home
Auto Sales January 2023: Toyota India Reports Sales Growth Of 175 Per Cent

Toyota reported a 175 per cent year-on-year growth over January 2022 while sales were up 23 per cent over December 2022.
Highlights
  • Toyota sales up 23 per cent over December 2022
  • Sales grow a notable 175 per cent over January 2022
  • Carmaker reports sales of 12,835 units in January 2023

Toyota reported its sales numbers for the first month of the 2023 calendar year posting a 175 per cent growth over January 2022. The carmaker reported wholesales of 12,835 units in January 2023, up from 7,328 units sold in the same month a year ago. Numbers were also up compared to December 2022 with the carmaker reporting a 23 per cent or 2,414-unit growth month-on-month.

The strong start to 2023 comes on the back of a good run in the calendar year 2022 with the company seeing its best numbers ever in a decade. The carmaker reported cumulative sales of 1,60,352 units in the year.

Toyota re-opened bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel in January 2023 along with the Hilux.

 

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing - TKM, said, “Calendar Year 2022 ended on a positive note for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. As the company clocked the highest wholesale in the last decade, we have stepped into the New Year with much excitement and optimism. Even with a year-on-year strong growth of 175%, we anticipate customer demand to gain further momentum in this year. We at TKM, are well prepared to meet the diverse needs of the customers.”

Toyota has had a busy start to 2023 commencing deliveries of the new Innova Hycross as well as re-opening bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel after having temporarily halted bookings for the model last year. The company also re-opened bookings for the Hilux pick-up as well as announcing prices for the Urban Crusier Hyryder CNG.

“Dispatches of our very popular model - the Innova Hycross have commenced, and we are making strong efforts to meet the ever-growing demand for this product in India. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder also continues to witness healthy demand from our customers. Riding on the enhanced customer demand are our flagship models - Camry, Fortuner, Legender and Vellfire, as they continue to garner good orders,” Sood said.

