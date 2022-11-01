  • Home
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Honda Registers 4% Growth With 449,391 Units Sold

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) ended October 2022 on a high with 449,391 units sold, registering a four per cent growth year-on-year when compared to 432,229 units sold in October 2021.
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) ended October 2022 on a high with 449,391 units sold. The company registered a four per cent growth in volumes year-on-year when compared to 432,229 units sold in October 2021. It's also noteworthy that the difference between Hero MotoCorp and HMSI sales in October was 5,191 units. Honda 2Wheelers India said that its positive sales momentum was a result of a strong festive period.

Commenting on the sales performance, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI, said, "This year's festival season has ushered in a period of real growth & positive sentiment after a challenging period of two years. With celebrations in full swing and a strong growth prospect for the coming times, we are truly elated to witness such strong demand pouring in from the market."

Honda's domestic sales increased by nearly 8% in October this year 

 

Honda's domestic sales stood at 425,969 units, growing by nearly eight per cent over 394,645 units sold in October 2021. With respect to exports, Honda 2Wheelers India sold 23,422 units last month with volumes declining by 37.68 per cent, as compared to 37,584 units shipped in October last year.

The previous month also saw Honda expand its sales network with new Red Wing outlets located in Raigarh, Kamareddy, Katihar & Supaul, and Visakhapatnam. The company also expanded the premium BigWing network with new outlets in Rajkot, New Delhi and two showrooms in Hyderabad. 

