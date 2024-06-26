Login
Bajaj Inaugurates New Two-Wheeler Manufacturing Plant In Brazil

Located in Manaus, the new plant has an initial capacity of 20,000 units per year on a single-shift basis.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New plant has initial capacity of 20,000 units per year on a single shift basis
  • Will roll out Dominar and Pulsar models for the local market
  • Brand currently sells three models under the Dominar family in Brazil

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has inaugurated a new motorcycle manufacturing facility in Manaus, Brazil. The facility, a first by an Indian two-wheeler brand in the country, will roll out the Dominar family of models in Brazil and has an initial production capacity of 20,000 units per annum on a single-shift basis.

 

Also read: Bajaj CNG Motorcycle Spied Testing In Near-Production Guise Ahead Of July Launch
 


Bajaj Brazil

 

Bajaj says that the 9,600-square-metre facility houses both engine assembly and vehicle assembly lines as well as a testing facility. Initially production capacity will sit at 20,000 units on a single shift basis though plans are in place to eventually expand this by up to 50,000 units per annum. For now, the production capacity will be solely utilised for the local manufacturing of the Dominar family of motorcycles though Bajaj has said that eventually models from the popular Pulsar family will also roll off the line at the new facility.

 

Commenting on the inauguration of the new plant, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, "With the establishment of our own plant in Brazil we have achieved a quantum shift in our local capability to fulfil demand. Our Dominar brand has received an outstanding reception since its launch 18 months ago. The new manufacturing capabilities will enable us to build a wider distribution network, introduce new products and meet the growing expectations of our customers.”

 

Also Read: Bajaj Bruzer CNG Motorcycle India Launch On July 5


Bajaj Brazil 1

 

Bajaj currently retails three models in Brazil with all three under the Dominar family. The models include the flagship Dominar 400 along with smaller capacity Dominar 200 and Dominar 160 models. Interestingly, the latter two are essentially rebranded versions of the Pulsar NS160 and NS200.
 

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak 2901 Blue Line Launched At Rs 95,998; Most Affordable Chetak Yet

 

Moving to the Indian market, Bajaj is one of the largest two-wheeler exporters in the market with a global sales footprint spread across 100 countries. Over the past few months, the bike maker has been upgrading models in its portfolio in India including revamping the popular Pulsar family. The company is currently gearing up to launch India’s first-ever CNG-powered motorcycle in July 2024.

