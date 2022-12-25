  • Home
  • News
  • Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD

Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95%
authorBy Reuters
25-Dec-22 09:40 AM IST
Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD banner

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$267.69 million ($34.43 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95% on Dec. 8, down from 15.07%, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.7745 Hong Kong dollars)

 

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD
Berkshire Hathaway Sells $34.4 Million Worth Of Shares In China's BYD
2 days ago
China's BYD To Launch A Second New EV Brand In 2023 - Executive
China's BYD To Launch A Second New EV Brand In 2023 - Executive
6 days ago
China's BYD To Sell EVs In Mexico In 2023, Aims For Up To 30,000 Sales In 2024
China's BYD To Sell EVs In Mexico In 2023, Aims For Up To 30,000 Sales In 2024
24 days ago
BYD Set To Be China's Top-Selling Car Brand For November - Report
BYD Set To Be China's Top-Selling Car Brand For November - Report
24 days ago

Question Of The Day

Jeep Grand Cherokee or the Audi Q7? What's your choice?

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mercedes-Benz GLB
Mercedes-Benz GLB
2Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Used Cars by lifestyle
line