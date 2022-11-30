  • Home
  • News
  • BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal

BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal

BorgWarner said it would buy electric-vehicle charging provider Rhombus Energy Solutions, the latest deal in the sector as sales of eco-friendly vehicles boom.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Nov-22 08:10 PM IST
BorgWarner To Buy Rhombus In Latest EV Charging Deal banner

Auto-parts maker BorgWarner Inc said on Wednesday it would buy electric-vehicle charging provider Rhombus Energy Solutions, the latest deal in the sector as sales of eco-friendly vehicles boom.

The enterprise value of the deal can go up to $185 million, the company said, adding it would help add charging presence in North America and expand in Europe.

BorgWarner, which supplies to car makers including General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co, has targeted more revenue from electric vehicles by 2030.

Electric vehicle charging companies are undergoing a sweeping consolidation and revaluation, according to a Reuters analysis, amid a boost by governments to promote EV sales.

Separately, BorgWarner reported better-than-expected quarterly results on strong demand.

Second-quarter adjusted profit was $1.05 per share, compared with the average analyst expectation of 85 cents, as per Refinitiv data.

Net sales of $3.76 billion also beat expectation of about $3.7 billion.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Statiq Partners With Nexus Malls To Set-Up EV Charging Stations
Statiq Partners With Nexus Malls To Set-Up EV Charging Stations
5 days ago
Tata Power Sets Up EV Chargers In Ranthambore National Park
Tata Power Sets Up EV Chargers In Ranthambore National Park
13 days ago
ABB Reports Record Margin In Q3 As Demand Stays Strong
ABB Reports Record Margin In Q3 As Demand Stays Strong
1 month ago
Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India
Indian Hotel Company Installs 224 EV Chargers Across Its 90+ Properties In India
1 month ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line