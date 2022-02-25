Bosch To Invest Additional 250 Million Euros In Chip Production Capacity

Bosch is investing an additional 250 million euros ($282.50 million) in extending chip production facilities at its Reutlingen plant in Germany, the company said on Tuesday. The Reutlingen site had previously been earmarked for 50 million euros of a total of 400 million that the supplier set aside last year for spending on chip production in 2022 across Reutlingen, Dresden and a testing facility in Penang, Malaysia.

The largest part of that budget was allocated to expanding its 1-billion-euro Dresden factory producing 300-millimeter wafers, which the group inaugurated in June. The extra capacity at Reutlingen will come into force in 2025, Bosch said in a statement.

