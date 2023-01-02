Car Sales December 2022: Kia India Records 94.7 Per Cent Sales Growth

Kia India clocked its best ever cumulative sales at 3,36,619 units in 2022, recording a growth of 47.7 per cent compared to last year. The brand's domestic dispatches stood at 2,54,556 units reporting 40.1 per cent growth while export dispatches were recorded at 82,063 units in CY 2022. The Korean brand has recorded over 8 Lakh cumulative sales since it began with its sales operation in Aug 2019. In December 2022, Kia India registered 15,184 unit sales in the domestic market which is a growth of 94.7 per cent.

Commenting on Kia's robust performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, VP and Head- Sales & Marketing, Kia India said, "CY 2022 has turned out to be the best-ever year for Kia India in more ways than one, fuelled by the unconditional and unflinching love and support from the Indian buyers. Despite various headwinds like geopolitical issues, COVID-induced supply chain obstructions and price increase, we managed to register the highest sales ever for the brand in the country. It is a matter of great pride that Kia products are not only disrupting their respective segments in India but also creating waves and ever-growing demand in the international markets."

Kia India marks CY2022 as a milestone year as the brand became the top Utility Vehicle (UV) exporter in the country, registering its highest export figure of 82,063 units. In the domestic market, the Seltos continued to the bestselling model for the brand with over 1 Lakh units sold in a single year. The Seltos registered sales of 1,01,569 units in CY2022, and the Sonet recorded sales of 86,251 units in the same year. The Carens registers 62,756-unit sales while 3,550 and 430 units of the Kia Carnival and EV6 were sold, respectively.