  • Home
  • News
  • Castrol India Reports Flat Profit For Inflation-Hit September Quarter

Castrol India Reports Flat Profit For Inflation-Hit September Quarter

Net profit came in at Rs. 1.87 billion ($22.59 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs. 1.86 billion a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased by 4.5 per cent to Rs. 11.21 billion.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
31-Oct-22 07:09 PM IST
Castrol India Reports Flat Profit For Inflation-Hit September Quarter banner

Automotive lubricant manufacturer Castrol India Ltd reported a flat profit for its third quarter on Monday, as price increases helped it counter the impact of higher input costs and soaring inflation.

Net profit came in at Rs. 1.87 billion ($22.59 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs. 1.86 billion a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased by 4.5 per cent to Rs. 11.21 billion.

"The third quarter witnessed forex pressures along with extreme inflationary pressures arising from volatile crude oil prices, leading to rising costs of additives and base oil," Managing Director Sandeep Sangwan said in a statement.

Total expenses increased 6.5 per cent, with the cost of raw and packaging materials jumping 13.1 per cent. Castrol had raised prices twice in the first half of the year to cushion the impact of higher raw material prices.

In an electric push earlier this year, the company signed a partnership with MG Motor India and Jio-bp to set up four-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and expand its existing auto service network to cater to EV.

Related Articles
MG Ties Up With Jio-BP, Castrol To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
MG Ties Up With Jio-BP, Castrol To Expand EV Charging Infrastructure
5 months ago
Williams Advanced Engineering And Castrol To Co-Develop High Performance EV Fluids
Williams Advanced Engineering And Castrol To Co-Develop High Performance EV Fluids
12 months ago
Tata Motors Reveals Q1 FY2022 Results; Revenue Stands At Rs. 66,406 Crore
Tata Motors Reveals Q1 FY2022 Results; Revenue Stands At Rs. 66,406 Crore
1 year ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: TVS Registered Loss Of Rs. 139.07 Crore In Q1 FY21
Coronavirus Pandemic: TVS Registered Loss Of Rs. 139.07 Crore In Q1 FY21
2 years ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Should 6 airbags be mandatory for all cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh