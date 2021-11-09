Williams Advanced Engineering And Castrol To Co-Develop High Performance EV Fluids

  • Home
Castrol will develop and supply EV Thermal Fluids that are suitable for Williams Advanced Engineering's (WAE) high-performance motorsport batteries from May 2022.
Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Castrol have entered into a five-year technical partnership to co-develop high performance Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids. As part of the agreement, Castrol will become the official supplier of EV Thermal Fluids for WAE's growing electrification programmes and motorsport activities such as Formula E, Extreme E, ETCR and LMdH.

Castrol will develop and supply EV Thermal Fluids that are suitable for Williams Advanced Engineering's (WAE) high-performance motorsport batteries from May 2022. While the partnership will initially focus on Williams Advanced Engineering's motorsport activities, the two companies will look to develop a full range of EV Fluids for wider electrification projects covering the aerospace and marine sectors. With many forms of mobility now focused on electrification, the need for advanced battery cooling systems to operate reliably and efficiently is essential.

The partnership will enable Williams Advanced Engineering to access the complete Castrol ON product range, which includes EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases; allowing WAE's technical teams to access the latest developments in EV Fluids for battery cooling systems, including immersive cooling technology. Concepts will also be explored to improve second life performance and circularity of batteries and fluids.

Paul McNamara, Technical Director WAE and Rebecca Yates, VP Advanced Mobility Castrol 

By jointly identifying, specifying and developing advanced EV Thermal Fluids for specific applications, Castrol and Williams Advanced Engineering aim to create industry-leading products, optimised for each specific application.

Craig Wilson, CEO, Williams Advanced Engineering said: "We are delighted to be part of this strategic partnership with Castrol which I believe will allow the development of products specifically designed to support electrification, in whatever form that takes. In addition to the motorsport sector, I believe advanced fluid technology will be important to a number of other key sectors."

