  • Home
  • News
  • China's EV Maker BYD Co Raises $1.77 Billion: Report

China's EV Maker BYD Co Raises $1.77 Billion: Report

The company said in a term sheet when the deal launched it would use the funds to increase its working capital, pay down debt and invest in research and development.
authorBy Reuters
30-Oct-21 09:21 AM IST
China's EV Maker BYD Co Raises $1.77 Billion: Report banner

Chinese electric vehicle company BYD Co has priced its shares at HK$276 each to raise $1.77 billon, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Saturday. The deal for 50 million new shares launched after the Hong Kong market closed on Friday. BYD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The price was a 6.9% discount to BYD's closing price on Friday of HK$296.6. It is in the middle of the range BYD had flagged, between $HK273.5 and $279.5, which represented a 5.8%-7.8% discount.

The company, listed on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen stock exchanges, said in a term sheet when the deal launched it would use the funds to increase its working capital, pay down debt and invest in research and development.

BYD said on Thursday its net profit fell 27.5% for the three months through September to 1.27 billion yuan ($198.54 million) from 1.75 billion the same quarter last year.

Related Articles
Tesla's California EV Market Share Slips As Rivals Step Up
Tesla's California EV Market Share Slips As Rivals Step Up
1 day ago
Stella Moto Enters Electric Two-Wheeler Space In India
Stella Moto Enters Electric Two-Wheeler Space In India
5 days ago
Automakers To Double Spending On EVs, Batteries To $1.2 Trillion By 2030
Automakers To Double Spending On EVs, Batteries To $1.2 Trillion By 2030
8 days ago
Toshiba India To Supply Batteries For EVage's Electric Vans
Toshiba India To Supply Batteries For EVage's Electric Vans
8 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

BYD Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?