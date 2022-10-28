Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP
Swedish automaker Volvo Cars will temporary close one of its factories due to a chip shortage, the company told newspaper Goteborgs-Posten on Tuesday.
"There will be a temporary break in production," Merhawit Habte, press spokesperson at Volvo Cars told GP, adding the factory will be closed for one week. "It is the ongoing problem with semiconductor shortages."
