  • Home
  • News
  • Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP

Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP

Volvo Cars will temporary close one of its factories due to a chip shortage, the company told newspaper Goteborgs-Posten on Tuesday.
authorBy Reuters
29-Oct-22 04:53 AM IST
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP banner

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars will temporary close one of its factories due to a chip shortage, the company told newspaper Goteborgs-Posten on Tuesday.

"There will be a temporary break in production," Merhawit Habte, press spokesperson at Volvo Cars told GP, adding the factory will be closed for one week. "It is the ongoing problem with semiconductor shortages."

Volvo said last month that deman.

Related Articles
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory: Report
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory: Report
1 hour ago
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory - GP
38 minutes ago
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory: Report
Chip Shortage Forces Temporary Closure Of Volvo Cars Factory: Report
1 day ago
New Volvo EX90 Teaser Reveals Minimalist Cabin Design With Two Screens
New Volvo EX90 Teaser Reveals Minimalist Cabin Design With Two Screens
2 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?