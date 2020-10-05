CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG and piped cooking gas price in the national capital and adjoining cities was on Saturday cut in sync with a reduction in natural gas prices. Indraprastha Gas Ltd in a statement said the CNG price in Delhi has been reduced by ₹ 1.53 per kg in Delhi and by Rs 1.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The new consumer price of ₹ 42.70 per kg in Delhi and ₹ 48.38 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad came into be effective from 6.00 am on October 4, 2020, it said.

The revised CNG price in Muzaffarnagar is be ₹ 56.55 per kg, in Karnal & Kaithal is ₹ 50.68 per kg, in Rewari & Gurugram is ₹ 53.40 per kg and in district Kanpur is ₹ 59.80 per kg. Along with automobile segment, the benefit of reduction in gas prices has been extended to the household segment also. IGL has cut piped cooking gas (PNG) prices effective October 4 across all cities.

The consumer price of PNG to the households in Delhi has been decreased by ₹ 1.05 per scm from ₹ 28.55 per scm to ₹ 27.50 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad cut by ₹ 27.45 per scm, which has gone down by ₹ 1 per scm from Rs 28.45 per scm. In Karnal and Rewari, the applicable price of domestic PNG would now be ₹ 27.55 per scm, which has been reduced by ₹ 1.05 per scm.

The revised PNG price in Gurugram is ₹ 28.20 per scm, and in Muzzafarnagar is ₹ 32.75 per scm. IGL is supplying PNG to around 9.5 lakh households in Delhi and around 5 lakh households in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Muzzafarnagar, Karnal and Rewari.

"With the revised price, CNG would offer over 62 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol-driven vehicles at the current level of prices in Delhi. When compared to diesel-driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be over around 40 per cent," IGL said.

