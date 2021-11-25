Delhi Government Fixes Fees Of Rs. 500 For Issuing Speed Limit Device Certificates

The Delhi Transport Department has fixed the fees of issuing the speed limit device certificates at Rs. 500. The move will come as a big benefit to lakhs of commercial vehicle owners in the national capital. The report states that the new order will affect about four lakh commercial vehicle passenger vehicles in Delhi. The new regulation brings down the cost of the speed limit device certificates by a healthy margin.

The Transport Department previously charged between Rs. 2,500-3,000 for the issuing the same. In its order earlier this week, the Transport Department pointed out that various speed governor manufacturers, authorised dealers and vendors are charging an "exorbitant amount" for issuing speed limit device certificates. The department then capped the charge to not more than Rs. 500 for issuing these certificates.

Speed governors limit the top speed in commercial vehicles to 80 kmph

The report quotes Chandu Chaurasia, President of Capital Drivers Welfare Association, saying the move will benefit around four lakh commercial passenger vehicles. "We had raised this issue that we have to pay anywhere between Rs. 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for these certificates. I thank the Transport Department and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot for this decision,"

The current regulations require commercial vehicles to carry a certificate that indicates the vehicle has been retrofitted with the speed governor, a device that limits the top speed to 80 kmph. Not only goods but the device are mandatory on cabs and other fleet vehicles as well. The government has mandated speed governors in a bid to reduce accidents and improve road safety.