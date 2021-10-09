Diesel Prices Breach Rs. 100/Litre Mark For First Time In Mumbai

  • Home
In Mumbai, diesel has breached the Rs. 100-mark currently retails at Rs. 100.29 per litre, after a hike of 37 paise while petrol has touched Rs. 109.83 per litre.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
09-Oct-21 12:23 PM IST
Highlights
  • Fuel prices in India have been hiked for the fifth straight day
  • In Delhi, petrol rates went up by up to 30 paise; diesel by 35 paise
  • Diesel has crossed Rs. 100/L mark in Mumbai; Retails at Rs. 100.29/L

Domestic fuel rates have been hiked for the fifth straight day across the country. With the latest revision, petrol and diesel have become dearer by 30 paise and 35 paise respectively, touching new all-time highs in the national capital Delhi. According to details listed on Indian Oil Corporation's website, petrol in Delhi now costs Rs. 103.84 a litre while diesel is priced at Rs. 92.47 a litre. Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the value-added tax (VAT) levied by the state government.

In Delhi, petrol prices have reached Rs. 103.84  per litre, while diesel rates stand at Rs. 92.47 per litre

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across six major metros on October 9, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel
Delhi Rs. 103.84 Rs. 92.47
Mumbai Rs. 109.83 Rs. 100.29
Chennai Rs. 101.27 Rs. 96.93
Kolkata Rs. 104.52 Rs. 95.58
Bengaluru Rs. 107.46 Rs. 98.15
Hyderabad Rs. 108.02  Rs. 100.51

In Mumbai, diesel has breached the Rs. 100-mark currently retails at Rs. 100.29 per litre, after a hike of 37 paise. On the other hand, petrol has soared by 29 paise, which now costs Rs. 109.83 per litre. Other metro cities have witnessed a similar hike in fuel rates. In Chennai, the petrol rates went up by 26 paise to Rs. 101.27 per litre from Rs. 101.01 per litre whereas diesel increased by 33 paise to Rs. 96.93 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata have touched Rs. 104.52 per litre and Rs. 95.58 per litre, respectively. Customers in Bengaluru will have to pay Rs. 107.46 a litre for petrol and Rs. 98.15 a litre for diesel. In Hyderabad, petrol rates have reached Rs. 108.02 a litre, while diesel prices stand at Rs. 100.89 a litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai have been increased by 29 paise and 37 paise respectively

Fuel prices remain the most expensive in the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, as vehicle owners will have to shell out Rs. 115.86 per litre, while diesel costs Rs. 106.48 per litre. Right behind are Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur and Rewa districts, where petrol has reached Rs. 115.20 a litre and Rs. 114.80 a litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 104.15 and Rs. 103.78 a litre, respectively. Fuel rates in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra have touched Rs. 112.39 a litre and Rs. 101.21 a litre, respectively. Customers in Bhopal will now have to pay Rs. 112.38 per litre and Rs. 101.54 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

