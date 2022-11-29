  • Home
  • News
  • Elon Musk Plans To Cut Half Of Twitter Jobs - Report

Elon Musk Plans To Cut Half Of Twitter Jobs - Report

Bloomberg reported that Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
29-Nov-22 03:45 PM IST
Elon Musk Plans To Cut Half Of Twitter Jobs - Report banner

Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce in a bid to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter's new owner will inform the staff affected on Friday, according to the report.

Bloomberg also reported that Musk intends to reverse the social media company's existing work from anywhere policy and will require employees to work from office though some exceptions could be made.

Musk, in a tweet, had denied a New York Times report that said he was planning to lay off Twitter employees before Nov. 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had reported earlier this week, citing sources that Musk plans to cut a quarter of Twitter's workforce as part of a first round of layoffs at his recently acquired company.

 

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Revise How It Verifies Users
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Revise How It Verifies Users
2 hours ago
Elon Musk Reached Out To EU Industry Chief To Pledge Content Policing Compliance
Elon Musk Reached Out To EU Industry Chief To Pledge Content Policing Compliance
2 hours ago
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch To Orbit This Year - NASA
Elon Musk's SpaceX Expects First Starship Launch To Orbit This Year - NASA
2 hours ago
Musk's Lenders Prepare To Hold $12.7 Billion Twitter Debt On Books Until Early 2023 - Report
Musk's Lenders Prepare To Hold $12.7 Billion Twitter Debt On Books Until Early 2023 - Report
2 hours ago

Question Of The Day

What is the ideal speed limit on expressways in your view?

Top Festive Picks

Under 6 Lakh
Between 6 Lakh - 9 Lakh
Between 9 Lakh - 12 Lakh
Between 12 Lakh - 18 Lakh
Above 18 Lakh

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
2Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
Used Cars by lifestyle
line