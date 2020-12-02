F1: Mick Schumacher Confirmed To Drive For Haas In 2021

The Schumacher name returns to F1 in 2021 as the Haas F1 team has confirmed Mick Schumacher in a multi-year deal. Mick, is the son of 7-time world champion Michael Schumacher who is considered to be one of the greatest drivers of all time. Mick becomes the third person from his family to compete in F1 after his father and uncle Ralf who also had a successful career with Williams, Jordan and Toyota. Schumacher who is a product of the Ferrari Driver Academy is the currently the leader of the F2 world championship. He has won twice and been on the podium 10 times. The 21-year-old will join fellow F2 driver Nikita Mazepin at the Haas team replacing the pair of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen who end their stint with Haas in the race at Abu Dhabi.

Mick Schumacher was originally tipped to be joining Haas team

"I'm very pleased that we're able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team," said Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner.



"The Formula 2 Championship has long served as a proving ground for talent to showcase their credentials and this year's field has undoubtedly been one of the most competitive in recent seasons. Mick has won races, collected podiums and excelled against some pretty exceptional talent in 2020," he added.

"I firmly believe he's earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances. We have an opportunity ahead of us, as a team, to evaluate and nurture a new driver given our familiarity with our race package heading into 2021. We are putting in place our building blocks for the continued long-term growth of the team and I look forward to Mick's contributions both on and off the track in that process," added Steiner squashing all conjecture around the merit in the promotion for Schumacher who admittedly is very marketable by virtue of being the son of second most successful driver of all time.

Aside from being a Schumacher, Mick has proven his mettle in F3 and F2 series

Before joining Haas next year, Schumacher will also get to drive the 2020 car in the FP1 of the race at Abu Dhabi. He also needs to close out the F2 championship. Before this, he also won the European F3 championship in 2018 before going the Ferrari driver academy.

The connection with Ferrari was an inevitable one considering his father Michael won, 5 of his 7 world titles in the early 2000s with the team forming one of the most dominant partnerships in the history of the sport. Ferrari is also the engine supplier for Haas and was able to join the sport with the help of the prancing horse.

"The prospect of being on the Formula 1 grid next year makes me incredibly happy and I'm simply speechless," said Schumacher.

"I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realise my dream of Formula 1. A huge thank you must also go to all the great motorsport fans out there who have supported me throughout my career. I will give it my all, as I always do, and I look forward to going on this journey together with Haas F1 and them," he added.

