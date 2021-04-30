Ford Nears Decision To License Volkswagen's Tech For Second European EV: Report

The talks between Ford and VW could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks

Ford Motor Co is nearing a decision to license Volkswagen AG's electric-vehicle technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks, the report said.

Ford and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

