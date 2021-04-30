carandbike logo
Ford Nears Decision To License Volkswagen's Tech For Second European EV: Report

Ford is in talks with Volkswagen to license the latter's electric-vehicle technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, and reportedly they are nearing an agreement in the coming weeks.

The talks between Ford and VW could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks

Ford Motor Co is nearing a decision to license Volkswagen AG's electric-vehicle technology for a second model to be sold in Europe, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks could lead to an agreement in the coming weeks, the report said.

Ford and Volkswagen did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

