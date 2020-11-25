New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees

Ford's purchase mirrors efforts by U.S. states and cities to buy equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer's vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 degree celsius, significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2 to 8 degree celsius.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
The move is aimed at ensuring Ford's workers have access to vaccines when they are rolled out nationally expand View Photos
The move is aimed at ensuring Ford's workers have access to vaccines when they are rolled out nationally

Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it has ordered a dozen ultra-cold freezers that can safely store Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, a move aimed at ensuring the U.S. automaker's workers have access to vaccines when they are rolled out nationally. Ford's purchase mirrors efforts by U.S. states and cities to buy equipment to store millions of doses of Pfizer's vaccine at temperatures of minus 70 Celsius (minus 94 Fahrenheit), significantly below the standard for vaccines of 2-8 C (36-46 F).

Health care providers and states are preparing for a new type of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna Inc that require lower temperatures for storage.

"We're doing this so that we can make the vaccine available to our employees on a voluntary basis," Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker said.

crqhjaoc

Assembly workers are considered essential in most states, but not at the top of the list for vaccines

Details of how Ford will use the freezers, which are expected to be delivered by year end, are still being worked out, she said. Ford screens its workers in-plant and, if COVID-19 testing is required, has partnerships with local healthcare providers.

Newsbeep

Assembly workers are considered essential in most states, but not at the top of the list for vaccines, which are expected to be distributed first to healthcare workers and nursing home residents.

Automakers have been largely able to avoid spread of the virus among hourly workers in their assembly plants after a two-month shutdown earlier in the year, but COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are spiking in the United States, especially in the Midwest.

Felker did not know which company is supplying Ford with the freezers. Major manufacturers include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PHC Corp of North America, Luxembourg's B Medical Systems, Stirling Ultracold and Helmer Scientific.

n8ea3p1

Health care providers and states are preparing for a new type of vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna Inc that require lower temperatures for storage

Some specialty freezer makers have warned of months-long waits for units.

Ford, which decided to buy the freezers on its own and is not working with other companies or states, did not disclose how much it spent, but the specialized freezers required by Pfizer's vaccine can cost $5,000 to $15,000 apiece, according to industry officials.

General Motors Co said it had not purchased freezers at this time. "We are taking steps to be prepared to make vaccines available to our employees when the time is right and vaccines are available to us," GM spokesman Patrick Morrissey said.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said it is studying the most effective approach to distributing vaccines to employees when they become available.

Officials at Toyota Motor Corp, and the United Auto Workers union, which represents most U.S. hourly workers at the Detroit automakers, did not have an immediate comment.

A Michigan Department of Health spokeswoman said the agency was not aware of companies seeking to buy these freezers. Lynn Sutfin said state officials surveyed healthcare providers and health departments and are aware of about 50 ultra-cold freezers in Michigan. State officials also have purchased another nine, she said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Toyota Halts Operations At Indian Plant Again As Union Strike Continues
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Porsche Taycan EV Breaks Drifting World Record 
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Germany Steams Ahead With New Hydrogen-Powered Train
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Ford Orders 12 Ultra-Cold Freezers To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccines To Employees
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
Datsun Rolls Out Discounts of Up to Rs. 51,000 On Its BS6 Cars In November
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
European Union Says It Could Be Self-Sufficient In Electric Vehicle Batteries By 2025
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Toyota Innova Crysta: New vs Old
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
New Honda City Hatchback Unveiled In Thailand
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Unveiled
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
F1: Mick Schumacher Uses Tips From His Father, Michael Schumacher 
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Branded Content: Audi Approved Plus- Your Gateway To Luxury
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Continental India Researching Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Technology With IITs
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Gets Improved Range; Beats Nearest Rival Lucid Air
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Family Gets A 'Neon Nights' Paint Trilogy
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership
2021 Norton V4RR Confirmed By New CEO Under TVS Ownership

New Car Models

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Hatchback, 21.4 - 27.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,699 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.26 Lakh
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Toyota Halts Production At Bidadi Plant In Karnataka Again. Here's Why
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court To Release Final Judgment On FADA's Appeal Of Registering Of BS4 Vehicles
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.84 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities