Formula 1 Announces Multi-Year Official Partnership With Paramount+

Following a successful sports & entertainment collaboration between the two brands last year, Formula 1 has entered into a multi-year promotional deal with Paramount+, and has announced the subscription service as its official partner.

“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences,” said Brandon Snow, Managing Director of Commercial at Formula 1. “Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”



Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager at Paramount+ added, “Paramount+ continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our growth globally. Becoming an official partner of Formula 1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.”

The partnership arrangement includes Paramount+ branding on track and physical trackside signage, digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities in Miami, Montreal, Spielberg, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas. Additionally, Paramount+ hit series, blockbuster movies and beloved characters will take centre stage inside Fan Zone areas around the World during F1 events, bringing the streamer’s popular content offering to life.



