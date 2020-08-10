Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah Crowned Season 6 Champions As Jean-Eric Vergne Wins Round 9

Antonio Felix da Costa has been crowned the 2019/20 Formula E Season 6 world champion, his first in the all-electric racing series. Team DS Techeetah won the constructors' championship for the current season with two races still remaining. This is Felix da Costa's maiden win in the championship and a long-awaited one since the driver has been a part of Formula E from the very first season. For DS Techeetah, the team defended its crown for the second year in a row with its driver Jean-Eric Vergne taking the win in Round 9 of the series in Berlin.

Team DS Techeetah has been crowned the Formula E world champion for the second consecutive year

After a slow start to the season with the Diriyah ePrix doubleheader, Antonio Felix da Costa had a transformation in the later rounds. The driver first showed potential with two second-place finishes at Santiago and Mexico, which was followed his first win of the season at Marrakesh. The pandemic put a halt on the championship soon after and things resumed for a final six-race showdown in Berlin earlier this month. Da Costa retained his top form and extended his lead further with two back-to-back wins in Berlin during Round 6 and Round 7. He finished fourth in Round 8 of the e-Prix but had extended his lead over rivals to secure the championship title in Round 9 with a second-place finish behind teammate Jean-Eric Vergne.

Da Costa won the championship with a lead of 76 points as compared to the second-placed Vergne's 60 points. The difference between the top two drivers in the standings has been the highest-ever in Formula E. This is also the first season where a driver has won the world title with two rounds to spare. The championship win marks Da Costa's first since Formula Renault 2.0 in 2009, while DS Techeetah has won the drivers' championship thrice now. NIO Formula E team (previously China Racing), Renault and Team Abt won the first three rounds respectively.

DS Techeetah's Jean-Eric Vergne is currently placed second in the drivers' standings

Meanwhile, Jean-Eric Vergne will now have to defend his second place in the drivers' standings with BMW Andretti Motorsport driver Maximilian Guenther at a close third with 69 points. With respect to team standings, the DS Techeetah team secured a total of 236 points with the second team in place - Nissan e.dams - securing 121 points in the championship. Nissan will face heat from BMW Andretti in the final rounds for the second place in the standings.

The only Indian team on the grid, Mahindra Racing had a forgettable season with energy management issues, followed by a mid-season driver swap. The team currently sits 10th in the standings with 35 points. Mahindra driver Jerome d'Ambrosio secured the maximum points for the team with 19 points to his credit, followed by Pascal Wehrlein, who had collected 14 points but left the team during the indefinite break. Alex Lynns was roped in to replace Wehrlein for the last six races and he has managed to grab two points in the last four races so far.

Mahindra Racing struggled with energy management issues, followed by driver Pascal Wehrlein leaving the team during the indefinite break

The final rounds of the Formula E Season 6 will take place on August 12 and 13, 2020. The season was shortened to only 11 races due to the pandemic and will return for the 2021 season next January with the races likely to kick-start with the Santiago e-Prix.

