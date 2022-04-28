Formula E Reveals Gen3 Electric Race Car

Formula E and the FIA revealed the Gen3 electric race car for the first time at the Yacht Club de Monaco ahead of this weekend's Monaco E-Prix. The all-electric Gen3 car builds on the Gen1 and the current Gen2 cars that's powering the championship. Formula E says the new car takes design inspiration from of a fighter jet, specifically designed for wheel-to-wheel racing on high-speed street circuits. The Gen3 race car will debut in Season 9 of the FIA Formula E world Championship that's scheduled in 2023.

The Formula E Gen3 electric car is radically different in design with a futuristic new look

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President said, “Both technologically and environmentally, Gen3 sets new standards in the sport. The FIA and Formula E development teams have done a superb job, and I thank them for their hard work on this project. I am delighted to see so many leading manufacturers already signed up to the championship's next era and await Gen3's competitive debut in Season 9 with great anticipation.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO - Formula E said, “Monaco is the spiritual home of motorsport and there is nowhere more fitting to unveil our Gen3 race car. The Gen3 disrupts and challenges the conventions of motorsport, setting the benchmark for performance, efficiency and sustainability without compromise.

The Gen3 car packs two electric motors with the rear motor producing 350 kW and the front developing 250 kW

“Together with the FIA, we are proud to reveal the Gen3 to Formula E fans and demonstrate to the wider sports industry how elite sport, high performance and sustainability can successfully co-exist in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. We cannot wait to see how our teams and drivers push the car to its limit in 2023.”

Alejandro Agag, Founder and Chairman, Formula E said, “The Gen3 represents the ambitious third age of Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With every generation of race car we push the boundaries of possibility in EV technology further and the Gen3 is our most ambitious project to date. The eyes of the world are on the Principality for the Monaco E-Prix and we are proud to reveal a car that been two years in the making in the historic home of motorsport. My thanks go to the great team behind it at Formula E and the FIA - the future of all electric racing is bright.”

The Formula E Gen3 car will be utilising sustainable materials in its construction with an end of life plan

Formula E says the Gen3 car is the pinnacle of high performance, efficiency and sustainability. The arrival of the Gen3 car propels software engineering forwards in motorsport innovation. Upgrades on the car will be delivered as software updates directly to the operating system built into the car. The Gen3 car is also the fastest yet with a top speed of 322 kmph. It's also the most efficient with more than 40 per cent of the energy used within a race produced by regenerative braking.

The electric motor on the Gen3 Formula car gets about 95 per cent power efficiency and can deliver up to 350 kW or 470 bhp. The Gen3 car is also a first with both front and rear powertrains. The front powertrain adds 250 kW, to the 350 kW at the rear, doubling the regenerative capacity over the Gen2 model to a total of 600 kW. The new electric formula car will also be capable of ultra-high speed charging at 600 kW for additional energy during the race. The Gen3 car will also be the first-of-its-kind to not feature hydraulic brakes with the front powertrain offering regenerative capability.

The Gen3 car will also extensively use sustainable materials. This extends to tyres, batteries and bodywork construction with life cycle thinking at the c ore. Formula E organisers say the batteries comprise sustainably-sourced minerals while battery cells will be reused and recycled at end of life. Meanwhile, linen and recycled carbon fibre will be used in bodywork construction for the first time in a formula car featuring recycled carbon fibre from retired Gen2 cars and reducing the overall amount of virgin carbon fibre used. All waste carbon fibre will be reused for new applications through adoption of an innovative process from the aviation industry. Lastly, natural rubber and recycled fibres will make up 26 per cent of new Gen3 tyres and all tyres will be fully recycled after racing.