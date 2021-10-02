Fuel Prices Hiked For Third Straight Day; Petrol Breaches Rs. 108/Litre Mark In Mumbai

Domestic fuel rates have been increased for the third consecutive day across the country. With the latest price hike, petrol and diesel have touched new all-time highs. As per details listed on Indian Oil's official website, petrol prices in Delhi became costlier by 25 paise from Rs. 101.89 per litre to Rs. 102.14 per litre, while diesel jumped to Rs. 90.47 per litre, seeing a hike of 30 paise. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol became dearer by 24 paise from Rs. 107.95 to Rs. 108.19 a litre, while diesel now retails at Rs. 98.16 a litre, after a hike of 32 paise.

In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, petrol has breached Rs. 114-mark currently priced at Rs. 114.08 a litre

Here are the petrol and diesel prices across five metros on October 2, 2021:

City Petrol Diesel Delhi Rs. 102.14 Rs. 90.47 Mumbai Rs. 108.19 Rs. 98.16 Chennai Rs. 99.80 Rs. 95.02 Kolkata Rs. 102.77 Rs. 93.57 Bengaluru Rs. 105.69 Rs. 96.02

Customers in Kolkata will now have to pay Rs. 102.77 per litre and Rs. 93.57 per litre for petrol and diesel respectively. Petrol rates in Chennai jumped to Rs. 99.80 a litre, while diesel retails at Rs. 95.02 a litre. In Bengaluru, petrol is priced at Rs. 105.69 per litre, whereas diesel costs Rs. 96.02 a litre.

Fuel prices continue to be most expensive in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, where petrol has surpassed Rs. 114-mark as it retails at Rs. 114.08 per litre. Diesel, on the other hand, has jumped to Rs. 104.32 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh's Rewa and Anuppur districts, petrol prices on Saturday touched Rs. 113.04 a litre and Rs. 113.44 a litre, respectively. However, diesel retails at Rs. 101.65 a litre and Rs. 102.02 a litre, respectively. Customers in the Parbhani district of Maharashtra will now have to pay Rs. 110.75 a litre and Rs. 99.13 a litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

Fuel prices differ from state to state, which depends on the VAT levied by the state government.

Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are the three major oil marketing companies in India. The oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel rates daily and make necessary changes to align the petroleum prices with the global benchmark and dollar-rupee exchange rate.