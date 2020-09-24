New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform

Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) will be able to support small as well as large vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks, Geely's president An Conghui said at an event in Beijing.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Tech News

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group launched its first electric vehicle-focused platform on Wednesday, aimed at rolling out a variety of models more efficiently for both the Chinese automaker and its partners. As the global auto industry ramps up investment in electric and high-tech vehicles, manufacturers from Volkswagen AG to General Motors Co have introduced platforms for electric vehicles (EVs).

Geely's Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) will be able to support small as well as large vehicles, including sedans, SUVs, vans and pickup trucks, Geely's president An Conghui said at an event in Beijing.

An said Geely, which has a 9.7% stake in Daimler AG, spent 18 billion yuan ($2.6 billion) on research and development for SEA. SEA uses more aluminium to make vehicles lighter and a front steering system for steady driving.

An said the platform also enabled Geely to develop more intelligent vehicle technologies, including autonomous driving and connectivity.

aiphi664

Geely will develop vehicles based on the SEA architecture under nine brands including Geely, Volvo, Smart and Lynk & Co

SEA will use a battery system with a lifespan of 2 million kilometres made by Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd, An said. Geely, which sold more than 2 million vehicles last year, will develop vehicles based on the SEA architecture under nine brands including Geely, Volvo, Smart and Lynk & Co.

Hangzhou-based Geely said in a statement it was also in talks with other automakers about sharing the platform. It is already building a car plant of its own using the EV architecture, construction documents on Geely's website showed.

Geely and Volvo Cars, which it acquired from Ford Motor Co ten years ago, have jointly developed the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and B-segment Modular Architecture (BMA) to allow them to develop, design and build different types of compact or smaller cars with similar mechanical layouts faster than before - and at lower cost.

An said Geely would also develop conventional hybrid vehicles to improve the fuel efficiency of gasoline cars.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India Volkswagen ID.4 EV Likely To Come To India
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine 2021 Yamaha MT-09 Likely To Get Bigger Engine
Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform Geely Launches Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Platform
California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035 California To Ban Sale Of New Petrol-Powered Vehicles Starting In 2035
Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report Nikola's Talks With Energy Firms Stalled After Short-Seller Report
Mahindra Thar AX Variant Spotted Ahead Of October 2020 Launch Mahindra Thar AX Variant Spotted Ahead Of October 2020 Launch
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Programme In Delhi, NCR And Bengaluru Maruti Suzuki Launches Its Car Subscription Programme In Delhi, NCR And Bengaluru
2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled Globally 2021 BMW M3 And M4 Unveiled Globally
Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000 Renault Triber India Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 13,000
Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At Rs. 7.95 Crore Long Wheelbase Rolls-Royce Ghost Extended Introduced; Priced In India At Rs. 7.95 Crore
Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team Maxxis Tyres Is The Official Sponsor Partner For The New York Yankees Baseball Team
Zongshen Unveils Cyclone RX6 Adventure Bike With Norton 650 cc Engine Zongshen Unveils Cyclone RX6 Adventure Bike With Norton 650 cc Engine
Atal Rohtang Tunnel To Open For Traffic On October 3, 2020 Atal Rohtang Tunnel To Open For Traffic On October 3, 2020
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
New-Generation Land Rover Defender India Launch Date Revealed
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
MG Gloster Bookings Open For A Token Of Rs. 1 Lakh
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
New Honda Forza 750 Scooter Teased For Europe
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities