  • Home
  • News
  • General Motors Invests In Oculii, Radar Software Maker For Self-Driving Cars

General Motors Invests In Oculii, Radar Software Maker For Self-Driving Cars

General Motors plans to use Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its partially automated vehicles and full self-driving cars.
authorBy car&bike Team
13-Sep-21 08:47 PM IST
General Motors Invests In Oculii, Radar Software Maker For Self-Driving Cars banner

General Motors Co's venture capital arm has invested millions of dollars in Oculii, a U.S. startup maker of software for radar sensors used in self-driving cars, Oculii co-founder Steven Hong said. GM can use Oculii's low-cost software to boost the resolution of radars and scale up its partially automated vehicles and full self-driving cars, he told Reuters in an interview. The investment is a "fantastic signal they're serious about the technology and bullish about radar in general," said the Stanford University graduate who founded Oculii with his father, Lang Hong, an engineering professor at Wright State University. He declined to disclose the financial details.

Tesla Inc eliminated radar sensors from its volume models this year, rekindling questions about the safety and performance of its advanced driver assistant system. Radars, which measure the distance between objects, enable a car to accelerate or brake to match its speed with that of the vehicle in front. Radars also work well in adverse lighting and weather conditions. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has called additional sensors like lidars and radars "crutches," doubling down on cheaper cameras and artificial intelligence for its driving automation system.

jfi112a8

Tesla Inc eliminated radar sensors from its volume models this year, rekindling questions about the safety and performance of its advanced driver assistant system

Hong said he agreed with comments by Tesla's artificial intelligence director, Andrej Karpathy, about the shortcomings of traditional radars. Karpathy said in June that radars sometimes make "dumb" measurements of the environment, holding back its vision system. "Traditional radar is very low resolution and very noisy," Hong said. But high-resolution radars are a key backup to cameras and other sensors when they fail, thus providing "extra safety," he added.

He said he expected Tesla to embrace radars as prices decline. "It is gonna be a no brainier," Hong said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
Upset By High Prices, GM's Cruise Develops Its Own Chips For Self-Driving Cars
2 hours ago
GM, LG Energy Joint Venture Ohio Battery Plant Begins Production
GM, LG Energy Joint Venture Ohio Battery Plant Begins Production
17 days ago
Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s Self Driving Tech & EV Competence
Mary Barra Reiterates GM’s Self Driving Tech & EV Competence
19 days ago
GM, LG Energy Solution Considering Indiana For Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
GM, LG Energy Solution Considering Indiana For Fourth U.S. Battery Plant
21 days ago

Top trending

1Citroen C5 Aircross
Citroen C5 Aircross
2Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh