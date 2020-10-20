New Cars and Bikes in India
search

GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra has outlined plans to invest $20 billion by 2025 in new electric vehicles and electric vehicle battery technology.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
GM currently builds its electric Chevrolet Bolt at a large assembly plant in Detroit expand View Photos
GM currently builds its electric Chevrolet Bolt at a large assembly plant in Detroit
Tech News

General Motors Co is expected to announce on Tuesday significant investments to expand production of electric vehicles at a factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee and potentially other sites.

GM said in a statement Monday that it planned to make a "major U.S. manufacturing investment announcement" on Tuesday. The Detroit News reported that the automaker planned to begin building the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its Spring Hill, Tenn. plant. AutoForecast Solutions, which tracks industry production plans, said it expects the Lyriq to go into production in late 2022.

GM could move production of vehicles to other plants, resulting in new investments in other locations. AutoForecast Solutions said it expects some electric vehicle production will also be announced for a factory in Mexico.

The automaker's plans for investing in U.S. factories comes with two weeks left in the U.S. presidential election campaign. U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are competing for support from auto workers in Midwestern swing states.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra has outlined plans to invest $20 billion by 2025 in new electric vehicles and electric vehicle battery technology. The automaker plans to spend $2.5 billion overhauling and retooling its Detroit-Hamtramck factory to build a GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck, an automated robotaxi and other vehicles.

That plant was formally rechristened on Friday as "Factory Zero," a reference to Barra's goal of "zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

0 Comments

GM currently builds its electric Chevrolet Bolt at a large assembly plant in the northern suburbs of Detroit. At the same time, GM is investing in its large, gasoline-fueled pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles, which earn the bulk of the profits the automaker needs to fund its electric vehicle programs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Receives 5 Stars In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Results
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Karma's Revero Luxury EV Will Start At $79,900
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Government Begins Construction Of Zojila Tunnel On The Srinagar-Leh National Highway
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Automakers Hyundai, Kia Warn Of $2.9 Billion Hit To Earnings Over U.S. Quality Woes
Automakers Hyundai, Kia Warn Of $2.9 Billion Hit To Earnings Over U.S. Quality Woes
Tesla To Export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe
Tesla To Export China-made Model 3 vehicles to Europe
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted In Brazil; New Features Revealed
Jeep Compass Facelift Spotted In Brazil; New Features Revealed
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV: What We Know So Far
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 0 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities