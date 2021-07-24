  • Home
  • News
  • GM To Add Automatic Lane-Change, Other Features To Driver Assistance Tech

GM To Add Automatic Lane-Change, Other Features To Driver Assistance Tech

The features - to be available in vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Silverado - will also include trailering for trucks and SUVs, and an enhanced navigation display.
authorBy Reuters
24-Jul-21 07:59 PM IST
GM To Add Automatic Lane-Change, Other Features To Driver Assistance Tech banner

General Motors said on Friday it will add new features, including hands-free automatic lane-changing, to some of its models with Super Cruise driver assistance.

The automaker will introduce them on six model year 2022 vehicles in the first quarter of next year.

The features - to be available in vehicles like the Cadillac Escalade and the Chevrolet Silverado - will also include trailering for trucks and SUVs, and an enhanced navigation display.

Super Cruise will be available on 22 vehicles by 2023, including the GMC Hummer EV SUV, GM said.

Related Articles
Global Business Stalwarts React To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
Global Business Stalwarts React To Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover
12 hours ago
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
GM Temporarily Halts Paid Advertising On Twitter
1 day ago
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
3 days ago
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
Analysis-Ford, VW Pop The Automated-Vehicle Bubble With Argo AI Exit
4 days ago

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh