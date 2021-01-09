New Cars and Bikes in India
GM's 2020 China Sales Drop For Third Year As Pandemic Hits Market

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year.

Published:
Sales of GM's more affordable Baojun brand dropped 33% last year

General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 6.2% in 2020, as the U.S. automaker suffered a prolonged sales slowdown in the world's biggest auto market.

GM, China's second biggest foreign automaker, delivered 2.9 million vehicles in the country last year, the company said on Wednesday, for a third straight decline in annual sales.

But sales have been recovering in the second half of last year, up 12% between July and September and 14% in the final three months.

GM has a Shanghai-based joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp, in which the Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicle brands are made. It also has another Liuzhou-based venture, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, in which they make no-frills minivans and have started to make higher-end cars.

Sales of its Buick brand grew 4% on the year and Wuling rose 9%, the statement said. Luxury brand Cadillac's sales increased 8%.

Sales of GM's more affordable Baojun brand dropped 33% last year, while sales of its mass-market Chevrolet tumbled 30%. GM had delivered 3.09 million vehicles in China in 2019 and 3.65 million vehicles in 2018.

