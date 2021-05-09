carandbike logo
Government Should Offer Incentives To Promote Use Of Clean Fuels: IAC

Welcoming this move as a step in the right direction, the Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) suggested that penalising polluters should be accompanied by reward to customers for using clean fuels.

By  Charanpreet Singh (With Inputs From IANS) | Published:
The Indian Government should provide incentives to people shifting to cleaner alternative fuels says IAC expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Indian government should incentivize use of clean fuels says IAC
  • Government recently approved a proposal to levy green tax on old vehicles
  • No Green Tax on EVs, strong hybrids, vehicles that use alternate fuel

In a bid to curb air pollution and encourage consumers to switch to environmental-friendly alternatives, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently approved a proposal to levy a green tax on old vehicles. As reported by IANS, Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) advocated that the government should provide incentives to people shifting to cleaner fuels. Notedly, electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and vehicles running on clean alternative fuels such as LPG, CNG and ethanol will be exempted from the green tax.

Also Read: Government To Impose Green Tax On Old Vehicles; Proposal Approved By Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

ll822a1o

Vehicles running on clean alternative fuels such as LPG, CNG and ethanol will be exempted from the green tax.

Suyash Gupta, Director General, Indian Auto LPG Coalition told IANS, "India's choking cities need to shift a large number of their private vehicles to clean alternative fuels immediately and pushing consumers to switch their existing vehicles to clean alternatives is the quickest way to achieve this. This is why a penalty for polluters must also be accompanied by reward or incentives for citizens switching to clean fuels to make it more impactful."

The nodal body for the promotion of Auto LPG in India said petrol and diesel vehicles including cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers can be easily converted to Auto LPG or CNG by installing conversion kits. These conversion kits cost around ₹ 25,000. The body believes that these conversion kits can be made more affordable with GST cuts and subsidy. The Indian government levies a GST of 28 per cent on the conversion kits.

Also Read: MoRTH Proposes Concession Of Up To 25 Per Cent On Road Tax Against Vehicle Scrapping Certificate​

4eflu74g

MoRTH recently approved a proposal to levy a green tax on old vehicles to curb air pollution 

Gupta further said, "Rationalising this prohibitive GST rate on conversion kits to 5 per cent has been a long-pending plea of the Auto LPG sector. Reducing this GST rate will make conversion kits more affordable for mass usage."

He also added, "The government must also consider subsidising conversion kits for consumers as a move towards incentivizing personal vehicle users to shift to clean gaseous fuels at a mass level. The green tax on polluting vehicles together with incentives for consumers shifting to clean fuels can have a quick and remarkable effect on India's urban air quality."

