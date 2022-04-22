  • Home
  • News
  • GreenCell Mobility Unveils New Intercity Electric Mobility Coach Brand 'NueGo'

GreenCell Mobility Unveils New Intercity Electric Mobility Coach Brand 'NueGo'

Intially, GreenCell plans to offer NueGo services across 24 cities and roll out 250 electric buses. The larger goal is to roll out 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern and Western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
22-Apr-22 07:31 PM IST
GreenCell Mobility Unveils New Intercity Electric Mobility Coach Brand 'NueGo' banner
Highlights
  • GreenCell launches new inter-city electric mobility coach brand, NueGo
  • Phase 1 will see roll out of 250 electric buses covering 24 cities
  • GreenCell wants to roll out 750 AC e-buses across key intercity routes

Shared electric mobility company, GreenCell Mobility, has announced the introduction of its new inter-city electric mobility coach brand - NueGo. The company says that the new bus service, which will be available pan-India, is aimed at the new age traveller and is India's first intercity Electric Mobility bus brand. In Phase 1, GreenCell plans to offer its services across 24 cities and will roll out 250 electric buses. The larger goal is to roll out 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern and Western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities.

Also Read: Niti Aayog Releases Draft Battery Swapping Policy

Talking about NueGo, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, "NueGo, as a brand is committed to serving global citizens of India by ensuring every stage of their journey feels nothing less than 'world class'. The brand promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience while ensuring a safer and greener ride; we're here to elevate the customer's experience."

Also Read: Electric Mobility Sector Welcomes NITI Aayog's Battery Swapping Policy Draft, Need Technical Standardisation Say Some Players

d8ffrqvk

Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility says that NueGo wants to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience while ensuring a safer and greener ride

Initially, NueGo will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh and 200 electric buses transiting through Delhi NCR. The bus services will be available across major cities in the country. GreenCell Mobility claims that with NueGo it will be electrifying approximately 28,000 km across the country in the first year of operations and the gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons. The company also promises that it will create 4,125 new jobs.

Also Read: Pure EV Recalls 2,000 Electric Scooters After Battery Explosion In Telangana Claims One Life

GreenCell Mobility says that it has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in India, making it a leading B2G (Business to Government) player in the e-mobility segment. Now, by transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell aims to become one of the most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platforms globally.

Related Articles
Tata Motors To Provide 200 Electric Buses To Jammu & Kashmir
Tata Motors To Provide 200 Electric Buses To Jammu & Kashmir
6 days ago
Army To Procure Electric Vehicles For Select Units
Army To Procure Electric Vehicles For Select Units
12 days ago
Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years
Over 3,000 More E-Buses To Ply On Indian Roads In Next 2 Years
14 days ago
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
Switch Mobility Bags 650 Orders For Electric Buses; To Accelerate Deliveries
1 month ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?