GreenCell Mobility Unveils New Intercity Electric Mobility Coach Brand 'NueGo'

Shared electric mobility company, GreenCell Mobility, has announced the introduction of its new inter-city electric mobility coach brand - NueGo. The company says that the new bus service, which will be available pan-India, is aimed at the new age traveller and is India's first intercity Electric Mobility bus brand. In Phase 1, GreenCell plans to offer its services across 24 cities and will roll out 250 electric buses. The larger goal is to roll out 750 premium AC e-buses across key intercity routes in Southern, Northern and Western India covering key transit routes with coverage in over 75 cities.

Talking about NueGo, Ashok Agarwal, MD & CEO, GreenCell Mobility said, "NueGo, as a brand is committed to serving global citizens of India by ensuring every stage of their journey feels nothing less than 'world class'. The brand promise is to deliver a seamless booking experience, exceptional ride quality and in-cabin experience while ensuring a safer and greener ride; we're here to elevate the customer's experience."

Initially, NueGo will have 100 electric buses transiting through various cities in Madhya Pradesh and 200 electric buses transiting through Delhi NCR. The bus services will be available across major cities in the country. GreenCell Mobility claims that with NueGo it will be electrifying approximately 28,000 km across the country in the first year of operations and the gross CO2 emission avoided over the lifetime of these buses would be 56,154 tons. The company also promises that it will create 4,125 new jobs.

GreenCell Mobility says that it has already acquired major state transport undertaking contracts for 900 electric buses across 25 cities in India, making it a leading B2G (Business to Government) player in the e-mobility segment. Now, by transforming the shared surface transport market in India, GreenCell aims to become one of the most valued eMaaS (electric mobility as a Service) platforms globally.