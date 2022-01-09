  • Home
  • Honda China JV Announces 120,000 Units-A-Year EV Factory

The factory would have a production capacity of 120,000 vehicles a year, Honda said in a statement.
authorBy Reuters
09-Jan-22 01:42 PM IST
Honda Motor Co and its Chinese joint venture partner Dongfeng Motor said on Thursday they would build a new factory in Wuhan to exclusively manufacture electric vehicles (EVs) from 2024.

Honda, Japan's second-largest automaker, is set to launch a new EV brand in China this year called e:N Series with plans to roll out 10 models with partners Dongfeng and GAC.

