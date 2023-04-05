Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Appoints Tsutsumu Otani As New President, MD & CEO

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced changes to the top management in Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI). Tsutsumu Otani is appointed as the new president, CEO & managing director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Otani also serves as a vice president at Honda Motor Co., Japan. Tsutsumu Otani succeeds Atsushi Ogata, who after spearheading Honda’s Indian two-wheeler operations for three years, returns to Shanghai, China with effect from 1st April 2023; as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

Otani started his career with Honda Japan in the year 1997. In the year 2001, Mr. Otani served in Motorcycle Section, responsible for Europe. In 2005, he joined Honda Italy Industriale S.P.A for 5 years. In 2010, He was responsible for South America from Japan HQ, later in 2011 he moved to Honda Motor Argentina & further in 2013, he shifted to Honda South America Ltd.

Next in 2015, he returned to Japan as Manager of Motorcycle Business Division. In 2016, Otani moved to Sales Planning section of same division. From 2017 to 2022, he was designated as the President of Sundiro Honda Motorcycle Co., Ltd. Last year, in 2022, Mr. Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

HMSI has also further strengthened its Senior Leadership Team to strategically steer the brand towards new goals in the near future.

Vinay Dhingra (earlier director – general & corporate affairs, strategic information system and Honda India Foundation, HMSI) is now elevated as the Senior Director – human resource & administration, corporate affairs, information technology and Honda India Foundation. Additionally, Yogesh Mathur (Previously operating officer, sales and marketing) and Sanjeev Jain (earlier operating officer - new model purchase & parts strategy) are now elevated to the board of directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

As the new director, Yogesh Mathur will be responsible for customer service, logistics planning & control, premium motorcycle business along with sales & marketing.

Furthermore, Sanjeev Jain will be responsible for ‘purchase’ as the new director. He replaces V. Sridhar who was senior director, purchase and has retired from the company after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI.