New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars

The race to build self-driving cars is a key technology battleground for automakers, with technology companies such as Google parent Alphabet Inc also investing billions of dollars in a field expected to boost car sales.

By  Reuters | Published:
eye
0  Views
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars expand View Photos
Tech News

Japan's Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce sensor-packed level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment" before the end of March 2021, Honda said in a press release.

The race to build self-driving cars is a key technology battleground for automakers, with technology companies such as Google parent Alphabet Inc also investing billions of dollars in a field expected to boost car sales.

Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology, which legally allow drivers to take their eyes off the road.

"Self driving cars are expected to play a big role in helping reduce traffic accidents, provide transportation for the elderly and improve logistics," said Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Newsbeep

There are six levels of vehicle autonomy, from 0 to 5, ranging from manual cars or those with simple functions such as cruise control to fully self-driving vehicles that would not need steering wheels, or brake and acceleration pedals.

Level 2 cars, which are currently on public roads, can control their own speed and steering, but must have an alert driver able to take control at all times.

In July, U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc said it was "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Skoda Rapid Overbooked For The Year; Supply To Begin In 2021
Skoda Rapid Overbooked For The Year; Supply To Begin In 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Left In The Lurch, Considering Legal Options
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Jawa Motorcycle Sales Cross 50,000 Units In India
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Honda Says It Will Be The First To Mass Produce Level 3 Autonomous Cars
Ford To Add Jobs To Boost Output Of Electric F-150, Add Electric Van
Ford To Add Jobs To Boost Output Of Electric F-150, Add Electric Van
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB350: Specifications Comparison
Max Biaggi Sets New Electric Land Speed Record On Voxan Wattman
Max Biaggi Sets New Electric Land Speed Record On Voxan Wattman
2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled
2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled
Auto Sales October 2020: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 14.19 Per Cent Ahead Of Diwali
Auto Sales October 2020: Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 14.19 Per Cent Ahead Of Diwali
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Skoda Rapid Overbooked For The Year; Supply To Begin In 2021
Skoda Rapid Overbooked For The Year; Supply To Begin In 2021
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
MotoGP: Andrea Iannone's Doping Ban Extended To 4 Years After Losing Appeal
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Teased; Unveil Details Revealed
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
Hyundai India Launches Special Pre-Diwali Service Camp
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Revealed
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
Kia Seltos Sales Cross 1.25 Lakh Units In India
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail
Nissan Magnite: Variants Explained In Detail

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
US President-Elect Joe Biden And His Cars
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
46% Bookings Of The Kia Sonet Have Been For iMT And Automatic Transmission Variants
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Skoda Karoq and Volkswagen T-Roc: How Are They Different?
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
Toyota India Declares Lockout At Its Bidadi Manufacturing Facility In Karnataka
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities