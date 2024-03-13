Honda XL750 Transalp ADV Recalled In Europe Over Defective Main Stand

Honda Europe has issued a recall for the Transalp XL750 adventure motorcycle due to a faulty main stand. The main stand is not part of the standard equipment and is sold as part of the official accessories range by the manufacturer. Honda has recalled the XL750 Transalp manufactured between January 24, 2023, and December 1, 2023. The brand currently retails the XL750 Transalp in India, at Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The recall notice issued states that the central spring on the main stand could be defective and could lead to the unit breaking down if the stand is either in a raised or lowered position. This will ultimately lead to the adventure motorcycle falling over when parked or the main stand dragging on the road when riding. Honda said that the issue was due to insufficient welding.

Honda has not revealed the number of units affected by the recall. The recall remains specific to the European market for now and it needs to be seen if the company will extend the same to other markets including India. Given the main stand is sold as an accessory, the odds are that the numbers will be much lower for the affected vehicles. Honda will be reaching out to customers in Europe this month and will fix the defective component free of charge.

The Honda Transalp is a middleweight adventure bike, which draws power from the 755 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The motor develops 91 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch and bi-directional quickshifter.

The ADV is underpinned by a diamond steel frame with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear, sourced from Showa and preload adjustable. The bike rides on 21-inch and 18-inch rear spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres.