Hyundai Alcazar vs Tata Safari vs MG Hector Plus vs Mahindra XUV500: Spec Comparison

The Hyundai Alcazar has been finally launched and prices are competitive starting at Rs. 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new three-row SUV competes in the premium end of the mid-size SUV segment against the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the Mahindra XUV500. Much like its rivals, the Alcazar is also a derivative of its five-seater sibling - Hyundai Creta. But packs more power, creature comforts and on the whole, a more luxurious cabin. So, how does the newly launched Hyundai Alcazar stack up against its rivals? Let's take a look.

The Hyundai Alcazar has the most compact footprint over the rivals but sports the longest wheelbase

Dimensions

The Hyundai Alcazar is the smallest SUV here in length by a considerable margin. The MG Hector Plus is longer by a good 220 mm while the Tata Safari is longer by 161 mm. The Mahindra XUV500 is the second shortest SUV here at 4585 mm. In terms of width, the Alcazar loses the fight again to its rivals which are well over 1800 mm long. Both the XUV and the Safari are 100 mm wider in comparison, while the Hector Plus is about 45 mm wider. It's also the case with the height where Alcazar's compact footprint is more obvious when compared to the competition.

Dimensions Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari MG Hector Plus Mahindra XUV500 Length 4500 mm 4661 mm 4720 mm 4585 mm Width 1790 mm 1894 mm 1835 mm 1890 mm Height 1675 mm 1786 mm 1760 mm 1785 mm Wheelbase 2760 mm 2741 mm 2750 mm 2700 mm Tyres 17-inch/18-inch 18-inch 18-inch 17-inch/18-inch

Nevertheless, the Hyundai Alcazar more than makes up for the lack of large proportions with a long wheelbase. At 2760 mm, it's 20 mm longer than the Safari, 10 mm than the Hector Plus and a good 60 mm longer than the XUV500. That should translate to better legroom across all three rows and shorter overhangs.

The Tata Safari and the MG Hector Plus are well-loaded on the feature front and give tough competition to the Alcazar

Features

All four cars get a touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. While MG has equipped the Hector Plus with iSmart, Hyundai provides BlueLink on the Alcazar. The Safari comes with iRA while the Mahindra XUV500 gets Mahindra Blue Sense. The Safari, Hector Plus and Alcazar also get a wireless charger and ambient lighting, which is missed out on the XUV500. All SUVs gets electrically adjustable driver's seat on the top variants, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, disc brakes on all wheels and an electric sunroof. Barring the XUV500, all offerings in this comparison get six or seven-seater configurations.

The MG Hector Plus is the only SUV here to get mild-hybrid tech. Neither SUVs offer a 4x4 or AWD system

Engine & Transmission

With respect to the powertrain, the MG Hector Plus is the only other offering that gets the option of a petrol engine. The model comes with the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol mill as well as another option that's equipped with mild-hybrid technology. Both versions produce 141 bhp and 250 Nm, while transmission options are aplenty with the 6-speed manual, dual-clutch and CVT options available. Meanwhile, the Alcazar comes with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor from the Elantra. The engine is capable of 157 bhp and 191 Nm of peak torque.

Petrol Engine Specifications Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Displacement 1999 cc 1451 cc (with Mild-Hybrid Option) Max Power 157 bhp @ 6500 rpm 141 bhp @ 5000 rpm Peak Torque 191 Nm @ 4500 rpm 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm Transmission 6-MT/AT 6-MT/DCT/CVT

The Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Safari are torque-friendly offerings but also weigh more in comparison to the Alcazar

Diesel Engine Specifications Hyundai Alcazar Tata Safari Mahindra XUV500 MG Hector Plus Displacement 1493 cc 1956 cc 2179 cc 1451 cc (with Mild-Hybrid Option) Max Power 113 bhp @ 4000 rpm 168 bhp @ 3750 rpm 153 bhp @ 3750 rpm 141 bhp @ 5000 rpm Peak Torque 250 Nm @ 1500-2750 rpm 350 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm 360 Nm @ 1750-2800 rpm 250 Nm @ 1600-3600 rpm Transmission 6-MT/AT 6-MT/AT 6-MT 6-MT

There are more options on the diesel side of things with the Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV500 joining the list. The Alcazar and the Hector Plus draw power from a comparatively smaller 1.5-litre oil burner. In comparison, the Safari and the XUV500 get the more torque-friendly 2.0-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines. The Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar are also the only cars to offer automatic options at present. The XUV is at the end of its lifecycle and the diesel-AT combination is expected to return with the launch of the XUV700 later this year. Neither SUVs get AWD or 4x4 on any of the variants.