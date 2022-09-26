IIT-Madras Incubated EV Start-up Esmito Raises Rs. 10 Crore In Seed Round

IIT Madras incubated EV start-up Esmito has raised Rs. 10 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The funds raised will be deployed for the expansion of swapping solutions. Founded in 2018 by Prabhjot Kaur, Hasan Ali and Akhila Vijay Kumar, the company offers swapping solutions and energy as a service to logistics and last mile mobility players that includes products integrated with web & mobile applications and embedded analytical modules. Moreover, Esmito provides integrated battery swapping solutions leveraging its IoT-enabled cloud platform. The funding will enable Esmito to continue executing its growth strategy and strengthen its position. The company aims to build multiple use cases in key segments like Logistics & MAAS (Mobility as a Service).

Sparsh Kumar, Vice President, Unicorn India Ventures said, “The EV industry, according to various estimates, is projected to see anywhere between 30-90% CAGR, sustained through this decade and possibly even beyond. This roughly translates into EV sales overtaking ICE vehicle sales by mid-to-late 2030s with India becoming the 3rd largest EV market.”

Esmito has built multiple EV technologies with Centre for Battery Engineering and Electric Vehicles (CBEEV). The company has also launched smart battery swap solutions for the Mobility Service Providers (MSP). The swapping infra solutions provider aims to build and scale further their swapping solutions for both the 2- & 3-wheeler market in India.

Hasan Ali, Co-founder, Esmito says, “Esmito is rightly positioned in a rapidly growing and a fast-evolving EV market. Based on our strengths in building scalable swapping technology, we believe that Esmito can unlock immense value for the end user thereby accelerating the adoption of EVs in the country. The booming battery swapping market coupled with Esmito’s strength of in-house technology capability can enable Esmito to lead the Energy/ Battery as a Service market.”

Esmito collects data from all sub-systems and performs intelligent data analytics across all the solutions which assist in EV asset optimization, inventory control, charging demand forecasts and driving patterns. The platform also generates insightful reports for charger usage, battery and cell life analytics, vehicle performance, driving behaviour, and user transactions.