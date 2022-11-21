India-Spec Mercedes-Benz GLB And EQB Details Revealed

The Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB are all set to go on sale in India on December 2 and the German brand is already accepting pre-bookings for both models for a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. The GLB will be a compact luxury seven-seater SUV positioned above the GLA in the luxury carmaker's range while the EQB will be the first seven-seater offering in the luxury EV segment. The Mercedes-Benz EQB will also be the brand's most affordable EV positioned below the EQC in the company's electric line-up. Mercedes-Benz has shared details of the India-spec models ahead of the official launch and both SUVs will be imported to India from Mexico, in-turn going on sale as a completely built unit (CBU).

The Mercedes-Benz GLB will be offered in India with both diesel and petrol powertrain options and in three variants - GLB 220d 4Matic, GLB 220d and GLB 200. Those who are familiar with the brand's nomenclature will know that 'd' refers to the diesel iteration while latter is the petrol. The new Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d is powered by a 2.0-litre (1950 cc), four-cylinder, oil-burner belting out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The Mercedes-Benz GLB 220d does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 7.7 seconds while the all-wheel-drive (AWD) or the GLB 220d 4Matic trim is fraction of a second quicker, doing the same run in 7.6 seconds. The Mercedes-Benz GLB 200 gets a smaller 1.3-litre (1332 cc), four-cylinder petrol engine under its hood just like the A-Class sedan. It churns out 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to the same eight-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol version clocks triple digit speeds in 9.1 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz is offering the EQB 250 in India and it's the most affordable electric offering from the brand across the globe. The Mercedes-Benz EQB 250 develops 188 bhp and 385 Nm of peak torque. Battery options include the 66.5 kWh unit offering 330 km (WLTP cycle) range. Globally, there's also the bigger 70.7 kWh unit with 391 km (WLTP cycle) of range on a single charge.

Coming back to the Mercedes-Benz GLB, it gets a marginally smaller wheelbase at 2,829 mm when compared to the GLC's 2,873 mm wheelbase. The cabin of both models largely remain similar and borrow heavily from the GLA with the dual screens, multi-function steering wheel, leather steering wheel and more. Expect to see all other features being carried over as well. With all three rows up, the GLB also comes with decent boot capacity of about 150 litres. The space increases to 570 litres with the rear seats folded, which is 20 litres more than the GLC.

The Mercedes-Benz GLB or the EQB don't have any direct rivals in India. At an expected beginning ex-showroom price of Rs. 42 lakh the GLB is likely to be a premium alternative to the Skoda Kodiaq and even the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster or the Kia Carnival if refinement and plushness take priority over size and practicality. On the other hand, the Mercedes-Benz EQB is likely to lock horns with the three-row variants of the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID in the future.