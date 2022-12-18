  • Home
  • News
  • India Tax Body Clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles Definition

India Tax Body Clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles Definition

To qualify as SUVs for the purpose of GST and cess cars must meet the criteria of having an engine capacity of over 1,500cc, be over 4000 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
18-Dec-22 11:25 AM IST
India Tax Body Clarifies Sports Utility Vehicles Definition banner

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Saturday decided to have a single definition across all states in the country for sports utility vehicles, attracting a higher tax rate.

Currently cars with engine capacity exceeding 1500 cc, length exceeding 4000 mm and having ground clearance of 170 mm attract a GST of 28% and a 22% cess, taking the effective tax rate to 50%. However, states do not have a consistent definition define a vehicle as a SUV, leading to confusion among automakers.

The council, composed of state finance ministers and chaired by the federal finance minister, decided that all the criteria including engine capacity, length and ground clearance has to met for a vehicle to be classified as a SUV.

"If cars do not meet any of these criteria, lower cess rate will be applicable," said Vivek Johri, Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

An internal committee will also consider whether mobility utility vehicles will also have to meet these criteria to come under the higher cess threshold, Johri said.

The body did not discuss a report prepared by a ministers' panel on how online gaming companies and casinos should be taxed, an issue that affects billion-dollar companies such as Tiger Global-backed Dream11 and Sequoia Capital-backed Mobile Premier League.

Representational Image

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri in New Delhi, writing by Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi and M. Sriram in Mumbai)
 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
GST On SUVs: Which Models Would Qualify For The Highest Rate Of Tax
GST On SUVs: Which Models Would Qualify For The Highest Rate Of Tax
4 hours ago
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
2 years ago
Tata Motors Feels Government's Support In GST Cut Will Help PV Industry: Report
Tata Motors Feels Government's Support In GST Cut Will Help PV Industry: Report
2 years ago
GST Panel Unlikely To Favour Tax Rate Cut For Auto Sector
GST Panel Unlikely To Favour Tax Rate Cut For Auto Sector
3 years ago

Top Festive Picks

Under ₹6 Lakh
Between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Above ₹18 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Do you think hybrids are better than EVs?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
2Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Used Cars by lifestyle
line