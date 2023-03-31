  • Home
India's SML Isuzu To Hike Prices To Offset Higher Input Costs

authorBy Reuters
31-Mar-23 06:53 PM IST
SML Isuzu.jpg

Indian automaker SML Isuzu Ltd said on Tuesday it will raise prices of its trucks and buses from April 1 to offset higher input costs due to inflation and new safety and emission norms.

The company said it will increase prices for its truck models by up to 4% and by up to 6% for bus models.

India's latest emission norms, called Bharat Stage 6, will come into effect from April, requiring automakers to alter their vehicles to comply with the new rules, thereby adding to their costs.

Besides SML Isuzu, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd and two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp have also recently announced price hikes.

Chandigarh-based SML Isuzu also said its costs were rising due to fitting its buses with electronic stability control technology, which helps prevent losing control of a vehicle.

 

(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

